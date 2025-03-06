Truckers scramble for new routes as tariffs bring shipments to a halt

<p>A truck waits to cross at the United States and Canada border in Surrey B.C., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns</p>

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2025 11:55 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 1:10 pm.

MONTREAL — Trucking companies have begun to halt shipments, mull layoffs and scramble for new routes as tariffs wreak havoc on cross-border trade.

The lead-up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports as well as retaliatory duties from Canada that took effect Tuesday prompted a surge in deliveries over the past two months as shippers raced to stock up on inventory before the deadline.

That boost has brought on a subsequent lull that a drawn-out trade war would exacerbate, said Eassons Transport Group CEO Trevor Bent.

“February was definitely gangbusters,” he said of his company’s shipments of food ranging from fish to pies and potatoes.

“There’s certainly going to be an impact,” Bent said, referring to the tariffs. “There’s folks cancelling loads to the U.S. right now.”

Bent said the Nova Scotia-based outfit, which draws nearly 20 per cent of its sales from U.S. distributors and grocers, will be forced to make layoffs if business continues to stall.

“For every million dollars in topline revenue before fuel, it’s roughly four trucks and six employees to take care of that,” he said, referring to prospective job cuts at the 300-tractor fleet.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance said this week customers have been cancelling orders, and many fleets surveyed in Ontario by the industry group reported recent or imminent job cuts.

“Widespread tariffs on our customers’ freight to U.S. suppliers and consumers will have shocking effects on our membership and the overall supply chain,” said president Stephen Laskowski in a release.

He has called for a tax relief program for the sector, the immediate removal of carbon pricing and a reduction in the federal tax on diesel.

Shipments by road accounted for 52 per cent of Canada’s import value in 2023, and 40 per cent of its exports, with that trade flow almost entirely to and from the U.S., according to Statistics Canada. Roughly 70 per cent of trade in goods between Canada and the U.S. moves by truck.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

59m ago

Trump announces one-month pause on Mexican tariffs, no move on Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Mexico will get a one-month pause on tariffs for most imports — but made no mention of tariffs on Canada — after the economy-wide duties...

27m ago

Trudeau says call with Trump was 'colourful' and he wants tariffs lifted entirely

OTTAWA — One day after he had what he describes as a "colourful call" with U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to insist the Trump administration's tariffs on Canada...

1h ago

'We are not the 51st anything': viral ad updated amid Canada-U.S. tensions

If you watched television in the mid-to-late 1990s, you'll remember an iconic Canadian advertisement that resonated from coast to coast to coast. It was a Molson commercial with the famous tagline,...

17m ago

