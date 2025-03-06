Trudeau says call with Trump was ‘colourful’ and he wants tariffs lifted entirely

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government's goal is to convince the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to drop all tariffs on Canadian goods. Trudeau claims the two sides remain in conversation and negotiation.

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2025 10:41 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 11:50 am.

OTTAWA — One day after he had what he describes as a “colourful call” with U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to insist the Trump administration’s tariffs on Canada must be dropped.

Speaking at an unrelated announcement in Ottawa, Trudeau says Canada will stand firm as long as the “unjustified” tariffs remain in place.

The prime minister says he agrees with Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly’s description of the back-and-forth with the Trump administration as “psychodrama.”

Trump took to social media yesterday to say Canada’s efforts to stop fentanyl from crossing the border have not been strong enough, and to claim that Trudeau is using the trade war to stay in power.

Trudeau says he will not stay on as prime minister to continue negotiations with the U.S. during the federal election, adding it’s up to Canadians to decide how the country should be governed in the coming years.

Joly said Wednesday the tariffs are “completely unjustified” and the Trump administration’s claim that they’re linked to fentanyl crossing the border is a “bogus argument.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

1h ago

Trump announces one-month pause on Mexican tariffs, no move on Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Mexico will get a one-month pause on tariffs for most imports — but made no mention of tariffs on Canada — after the economy-wide duties...

32m ago

Peel Public Health reporting measles case amid outbreak of the virus in the province

Peel Public Health are warning residents of a confirmed measles case with a recent history of international travel amid the biggest outbreak of the virus in Ontario since 2008. The case was confirmed...

8m ago

'We are not the 51st anything': viral ad updated amid Canada-U.S. tensions

If you watched television in the mid-to-late 1990s, you'll remember an iconic Canadian advertisement that resonated from coast to coast to coast. It was a Molson commercial with the famous tagline,...

22m ago

Top Stories

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

1h ago

Trump announces one-month pause on Mexican tariffs, no move on Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Mexico will get a one-month pause on tariffs for most imports — but made no mention of tariffs on Canada — after the economy-wide duties...

32m ago

Peel Public Health reporting measles case amid outbreak of the virus in the province

Peel Public Health are warning residents of a confirmed measles case with a recent history of international travel amid the biggest outbreak of the virus in Ontario since 2008. The case was confirmed...

8m ago

'We are not the 51st anything': viral ad updated amid Canada-U.S. tensions

If you watched television in the mid-to-late 1990s, you'll remember an iconic Canadian advertisement that resonated from coast to coast to coast. It was a Molson commercial with the famous tagline,...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

1:20
Toronto, GTA continuing to watch water levels

The combination of warmer temperatures and intense rainfall has prompted serious concerns over potential flooding in the G-T-A.  As David Zura tells us, the city is continuing to monitor water levels in flood-prone areas.

15h ago

2:16
Canadian travel to U.S. plummets amid Trump's tariffs

Canadian travel and flight booking to the U.S. are dropping in the midst of Trump's tariffs, according to Flight Centre Travel Group. Michelle Mackey is speaking to travellers.

16h ago

1:55
Toronto city workers set to go on strike Monday morning

Although both sides will continue to negotiate through the weekend, CUPE Local 79 says it will go on strike on Monday if no deal is reached. If the 30-thousand union members walk off the job, March Break programming will be cancelled.

16h ago

2:33
Strong winds, flurries to accompany colder temperatures Thursday

Strong winds and flurries are expected Thursday as the temperature drops. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:06
Yorkville townhomes under construction engulfed in flames

A three-alarm fire in Yorkville resulted in crews attempting to contain the blaze that spread to six connecting townhomes, resulting in millions of dollars in damage.

20h ago

More Videos