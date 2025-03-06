Trump signs executive order to establish government bitcoin reserve

President Donald Trump departs after addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Alan Suderman, The Associated Press

Posted March 6, 2025 8:32 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 9:25 pm.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday establishing a government reserve of bitcoin, a key marker in the cryptocurrency’s journey towards possible mainstream acceptance.

Under Trump’s new order, the U.S. government will retain the estimated 200,000 bitcoin it’s already seized in criminal and civil proceedings, according to Trump’s “crypto czar” David Sacks.

“The U.S. will not sell any bitcoin deposited into the Reserve. It will be kept as a store of value. The Reserve is like a digital Fort Knox for the cryptocurrency often called ‘digital gold,’” Sacks said on social media.

The executive order calls for a “full accounting” of the government’s bitcoin holdings, which Sacks said have never been fully audited. He added that the U.S. government has previously sold off about 195,000 bitcoin over the last decade for $366 million. He said those bitcoins would be worth about $17 billion if the government hadn’t sold them.

Sacks said the order allows for the Treasury and Commerce Departments “to develop budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional bitcoin.”

Once a skeptic who said a few years ago that bitcoin “ seems like a scam,” Trump has embraced digital currencies and leaned into his unofficial role as the “ crypto president ” in ways that can both help the crypto industry and enrich himself and his family. Wealthy players in the crypto industry, who felt unfairly targeted by the Biden administration, spent heavily to help Trump win last year’s election.

Establishing a bitcoin reserve was one of several crypto-related promises Trump made on the campaign trail last year. Trump is also pushing Congress to pass industry-friendly legislation, and under his administration the Securities and Exchange Commission has started dropping enforcement actions it had taken against some major crypto companies. On Friday, Trump is set to host many key industry leaders at a White House “Crypto Summit.”

Bitcoin is the oldest and most popular cryptocurrency. Created in response to the 2008 financial crisis by an anonymous person or persons, bitcoin has blossomed from an experiment by libertarian cryptography enthusiasts into an asset with a market cap of about $1.7 trillion. While it hasn’t taken off as a way to pay for everyday things, bitcoin has found popularity as a store of value that’s not controlled by banks, governments or other powerful entities.

Bitcoin’s supply is capped at 21 million coins, a built-in scarcity that supporters say makes it a great hedge against inflation. Critics have long said bitcoin lacks any inherent value, but it’s so far defied naysayers with remarkable price increases. Some supporters of a strategic bitcoin reserve said it could one day help pay off the U.S. national debt.

Crypto prices soared after Trump’s victory last year, and when the price of bitcoin first crossed $100,000 in early December, Trump took credit and posted “YOU’RE WELCOME!!!” on social media.

But prices have since cooled off. Trump’s executive order did not equate to an immediate price spike for bitcoin, which was trading around $86,000 shortly after his announcement.

The executive order also creates a “U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile,” where the government will hold seized cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin. On Sunday, Trump sent crypto prices on a short-lived surge after a surprise announcement that he wanted the government to hold lesser-known cryptocurrencies XRP, solana and cardano.

Alan Suderman, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump announces one-month tariff pause on some Canadian goods, Canada halts second tariff wave

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent. Details of the order, read...

6h ago

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is going ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

7h ago

Parents concerned over potential cuts to Toronto school for students with developmental disabilities

Parents of students at Beverley School are concerned over potential funding cuts as the Toronto District School Board works to balance its budget. The Beverley School, located in Baldwin Village, is...

5h ago

Teen dies after shooting in Stoney Creek: Hamilton police

A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Stoney Creek early Thursday morning, Hamilton Police confirm. Officers say the teen was struck after multiple shots were fired at around 4:20 a.m. in the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump announces one-month tariff pause on some Canadian goods, Canada halts second tariff wave

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent. Details of the order, read...

6h ago

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is going ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

7h ago

Parents concerned over potential cuts to Toronto school for students with developmental disabilities

Parents of students at Beverley School are concerned over potential funding cuts as the Toronto District School Board works to balance its budget. The Beverley School, located in Baldwin Village, is...

5h ago

Teen dies after shooting in Stoney Creek: Hamilton police

A 16-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Stoney Creek early Thursday morning, Hamilton Police confirm. Officers say the teen was struck after multiple shots were fired at around 4:20 a.m. in the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Ontario to slap retaliatory 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25% tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. The move is in retaliation to President Donald Trump's 25% levy on most Canadian goods.

10h ago

5:17
Canada's bargaining position remains strong in trade war: Trudeau

Negotiations are continuing in the trade war between Canada and the U.S. As Glen McGregor reports, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains in a very strong bargaining position.

7h ago

0:36
Security camera captures suspects setting 13 vehicles on fire

On March 3 police attended an outdoor vehicle storage lot in Markham for reports of a fire. Officers determined that the fire had been set at around 3 a.m. and extinguished on its own.

11h ago

0:51
Trudeau describes 'colourful' phone call with Trump over tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to a question about his phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The call stemmed from Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods being imported into America.

12h ago

1:11
Trudeau: Goal remains to get all tariffs removed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government's goal is to convince the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to drop all tariffs on Canadian goods. Trudeau claims the two sides remain in conversation and negotiation.

12h ago

More Videos