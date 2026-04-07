Applications open for City of Toronto’s free AC program for low income residents

A Toronto resident who received a free portable AC from the City of Toronto in 2025. HANDOUT/City of Toronto

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 7, 2026 12:06 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2026 12:43 pm.

For a second year in a row, the City of Toronto will provide free portable air conditioners (AC) to eligible low income residents this summer.

The Air Conditioner Assistance Program is open to those 65 years and older with self-identified health-related needs, pregnant individuals and new parents/caregivers with infants.

The program aims to provide at least 1,000 free ACs to eligible residents living in multi-unit residential buildings.

Applications open Tuesday and will close on April 21 and selection will be done through a random draw. Applicants will be notified if they were selected to receive an AC in May.

The program was first launched in 2025 as a pilot project and delivered around 500 portable ACs to low income seniors with health-related needs. This year the program is being expanded to include more vulnerable groups, with $1 million allocated to it in the 2026 budget. The funding covers all costs including delivery and installation.

“Following the success of last year’s Air Conditioner Assistance Program, I’m excited to double its size and help even more Toronto residents this year,” said Mayor Olivia Chow.

“Last year’s historic heat waves were a reminder of the impact extreme weather events have. These air conditioners will be a necessary support for Toronto residents.”

The City is also accepting donations to the program. Funds donated before May 23 will be used to buy and install additional AC units this year.

The reason the program was deemed necessary is because the City says “Toronto continues to experience the effects of climate change, including more frequent, prolonged and extreme heat events.”

“Excessive indoor temperatures are a significant concern for many, including vulnerable residents in multi-unit residential buildings without air conditioning.”

Click here for more information on how to apply or donate to the program.

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