Has the LCBO already paid for the U.S. booze it’s pulled from shelves?

A half-empty shelf of American whiskey is pictured at the 100 Queen’s Quay East LCBO in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 7, 2025 2:51 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2025 3:02 pm.

A trade war that has sullied relations between two once-friendly nations has also sparked a battle online about one of the measures Ontario has taken to fight back.

Premier Doug Ford ordered all U.S. booze to be pulled from LCBO shelves after U.S. President Donald Trump’s dizzying tariff threats and subsequent pauses.

That led some to claim that the booze, which is now unavailable for sale in Ontario, was already purchased.

Others chimed in, arguing the LCBO used a consignment model – meaning the U.S. companies would only be paid once the alcohol was sold.

The LCBO confirmed on Friday that the booze has already been paid for.

“Products available in store or online have been purchased by the LCBO. At the direction of the government of Ontario, we have stopped purchasing all U.S. products and U.S. products are no longer available for sale,” the LCBO said in a statement to CityNews.

Premier Ford has previously said the products will be stored and put back on sale when the U.S. lifts all tariffs.

Just because the booze has already been paid for doesn’t mean U.S. companies won’t feel the financial repercussions of the move, as Ontario has stopped purchasing any new inventory from the U.S.

Ford said Monday that the LCBO buys about $1 billion of U.S. alcohol yearly – money that will no longer be flowing south of the border until the tariff war ends.

“[American business owners] only have Donald Trump to blame,” Ford said on Tuesday.

