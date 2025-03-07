Top court finds Ontario spending limits on third-party election ads unconstitutional

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Liam Casey, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Posted March 7, 2025 9:51 am.

The Supreme Court of Canada has found an Ontario law that limits spending on third-party election advertising violates the constitutional right to vote.

The country’s highest court dismissed the Ontario government’s appeal with a split 5-4 decision and struck down that part of the law.

Before 2021, third parties in Ontario could spend up to $600,000 on advertising in the six months before a provincial election call.

That year, Premier Doug Ford’s government stretched the restricted spending period to one year while keeping the spending limit the same.

The Progressive Conservative government argued the extended restriction was necessary to protect elections from outside influence, but critics said it amounted to the government trying to silence criticism ahead of the 2022 provincial election.

The top court’s ruling says the spending limit law is so disproportionate that it allows political parties to “drown out” the voices of third parties.

“The statutory provisions create an absolute disproportionality in the broader political discourse that deprives voters of a broad range of views and perspectives on issues during a critical period in the democratic cycle,” said Friday’s decision, authored by Justice Andromache Karakatsanis.

“This undermines the voter’s right to an informed vote and to meaningful participation in the electoral process.”

Several third-party groups, including teachers’ unions, challenged the law and a lower court agreed and struck it down based on free speech grounds. 

The province responded by tabling a new version of the bill that used the notwithstanding clause, a provision under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that allows a government to temporarily override some rights.

But the third parties appealed the new law under a different section of the Constitution — the right to vote. 

The Court of Appeal for Ontario said the use of the notwithstanding clause was legitimate, but it still found the law to be unconstitutional because violating the free expression rights of third-party advertisers ultimately led to the violation of the right to meaningful participation in the electoral process.

That right was not subject to the notwithstanding clause as written in by the government. 

The court gave the government one year to create new, Charter-compliant legislation.

But Ontario’s attorney general sought an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, which was granted in late 2023.

Prior to a 2017 law enacted by the Liberal government at the time, there were no limits on third-party election advertising in Ontario. 

In the 2014 election, third parties had spent $8.64 million, which amounted to 17 per cent of all election spending.

Unions were some of the largest third-party advertisers. The Working Families Coalition, known for its anti-Tory ads, spent $2.5 million during the campaign, with contributions from some of the province’s biggest unions.

The coalition and several teachers’ unions were part of the case before the Supreme Court, while there were more than a dozen interveners, including the attorneys general of Canada, Alberta and Quebec along with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's getting out of hand:' Brampton homeowner details violent home invasion robbery

Two people are reportedly in custody, and police are searching for another following a violent home invasion robbery in Brampton. The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the Sandalwood...

49m ago

One person and dog killed, another seriously injured in Markham shooting

One person and a dog are dead, and a second victim was seriously injured after multiple suspects entered a home and opened fire in Markham on Friday morning. York Regional Police said officers were...

updated

2m ago

'We stand with Canada': Americans who live here show solidarity amid Trump's threats

Kimberly Waletich isn't Canadian.  But when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on fellow citizens to "proudly wave our flag" on national flag day last month, she hung the Maple Leaf outside her...

4h ago

Two critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa

Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the Simcoe Street North and Howden Road...

1h ago

Top Stories

'It's getting out of hand:' Brampton homeowner details violent home invasion robbery

Two people are reportedly in custody, and police are searching for another following a violent home invasion robbery in Brampton. The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the Sandalwood...

49m ago

One person and dog killed, another seriously injured in Markham shooting

One person and a dog are dead, and a second victim was seriously injured after multiple suspects entered a home and opened fire in Markham on Friday morning. York Regional Police said officers were...

updated

2m ago

'We stand with Canada': Americans who live here show solidarity amid Trump's threats

Kimberly Waletich isn't Canadian.  But when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on fellow citizens to "proudly wave our flag" on national flag day last month, she hung the Maple Leaf outside her...

4h ago

Two critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa

Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the Simcoe Street North and Howden Road...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Double digit temperatures on the way

Things will warm up next week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

1:52
Ontario to slap retaliatory 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25% tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. The move is in retaliation to President Donald Trump's 25% levy on most Canadian goods.

21h ago

5:17
Canada's bargaining position remains strong in trade war: Trudeau

Negotiations are continuing in the trade war between Canada and the U.S. As Glen McGregor reports, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains in a very strong bargaining position.

18h ago

0:36
Security camera captures suspects setting 13 vehicles on fire

On March 3 police attended an outdoor vehicle storage lot in Markham for reports of a fire. Officers determined that the fire had been set at around 3 a.m. and extinguished on its own.

22h ago

0:51
Trudeau describes 'colourful' phone call with Trump over tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to a question about his phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The call stemmed from Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods being imported into America.

23h ago

More Videos