Health officials investigating suspected cases of bird flu in Peel Region

Flying birds silhouettes on white background. ISTOCK

By John Marchesan

Posted March 7, 2025 10:41 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2025 11:56 am.

Peel Public Health says it is investigating suspected cases of bird flu after a large number of dead wild birds were found in the region.

The health agency did not specify where or what type of birds were found, adding that the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative is testing them to determine the exact cause of death.

Waterfowl suspected of having bird flu were found near Mayfield Road and The Gore Road in Brampton late last month, and dead geese were found at the storm water ponds in Bolton and Southfields Village in Caledon in January.

Avian influenza primarily infects wild birds but can be transmitted to poultry and other mammals. Rarely, avian influenza may also spread to people. The risk of bird-to-human transmission is low.

There have been no human cases of avian influenza reported in Peel Region or Ontario.

Canada’s first confirmed case is believed to be a 13-year-old girl from British Columbia who came close to death last fall, but the source of the infection was never identified.

Parks Canada recently confirmed the highly pathogenic avian flu subtype H5N1 was confirmed in a dead goose at Rouge National Urban Park in Scarborough last month.

Avian flu has been a growing concern over recent years, with the virus being detected more frequently in birds and other animals in North America. Human cases have mostly been linked to people who work at farms or handle wildlife.

Health officials say if you find sick or dead wild birds, avoid handling them if possible, and contact your local municipal animal control department or the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative.

If you become ill with flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, headache or red, watery eyes within 10 days of handling wild birds or other wildlife, see your healthcare provider. Inform your healthcare provider that you have been in contact with wildlife.  

