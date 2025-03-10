Examining Trudeau’s legacy a day after he says goodbye

In today’s The Big Story podcast, after nine years in power, Justin Trudeau’s time as prime minister is over. Mark Carney was voted Liberal leader Sunday, in what was a landslide victory.

As one of Canada’s longest serving prime ministers, Trudeau’s time in office was marked by major global events, policy changes, and a fair share of political scandals.

How will Canadians remember Justin Trudeau?

Host David Smith speaks with Jon Roe, research associate with the Angus Reid Institute, about the latest public opinion research on Trudeau’s legacy, a day after the new Liberal leader was named.