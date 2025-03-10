Scarborough man charged in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong

A man from Scarborough has been charged following a Facebook Marketplace deal that went wrong.

Authorities say 20-year-old Nicholas Runice responded to a listing of jewellery for sale in November 2024, and made plans to meet up with the seller near Hillcroft Street and Ritson Road South in Oshawa.

During the meet-up, police say Runice took the seller’s jewellery and attempted to flee on foot.

“The victim was able to chase the suspect and retrieve the jewellery,” investigators said in a statement. “The suspect brandished a knife on the victim and fled the area prior to police arrival.”

On Feb, 7, 2025, police were finally able to track down Runice and place him under arrest. He was charged with theft under $5,000 and assault/intimidation with a weapon.

Authorities say he was released shortly after on an undertaking.

“A Criminal Code Search Warrant has led investigators [to] believe there may be additional victims,” police said, adding that Runice is known to use the aliases “Kayden To” and “Michael Frail.”

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.