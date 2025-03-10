U.S. commerce secretary says steel and aluminum tariffs coming this week

Canada remains in the crosshairs of U.S. President Donald Trump’s enormous tariff agenda, with steel and aluminum duties set to come into force on Wednesday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that Trump will follow through on his threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports into the U.S.

Lutnick also told NBC’s Meet the Press that the tariffs Trump has threatened to impose on Canadian dairy and lumber would not take effect until April.

Last week, Trump launched — and partly paused — a trade war against Canada and Mexico, triggering turmoil in the markets.

Trump signed an executive order last Thursday delaying tariffs on goods that meet the rules-of-origin requirements under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Lutnick says those 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on imports from America’s closest neighbours, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy and potash, will be revisited next month.