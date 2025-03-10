X users report a series of outages

Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads "DOGE" to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2025 12:02 pm.

Last Updated March 10, 2025 12:23 pm.

Elon Musk’s X social media platform suffered multiple outages early Monday.

There were more than 28,000 users reporting outages at 11:28 a.m. Eastern, according to the tracking website Downdetector.com. More than 40,000 users reported an outage around 10 a.m. and there were earlier outages being reported by users earlier Monday.

Downdetector.com said that 56 per cent of problems were reported for the X app, while 33 per cent were reported for the website.

In March 2023, the social media platform then known as Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches for over an hour as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Ontario won't back down': Ford places 25% surcharge on U.S. electricity exports

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Stephen Lecce collectively announced a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States, costing up to $400,000 every...

updated

26m ago

Canadians file application to sue Audi over battery concerns in certain vehicles

As reports of battery issues in Audi’s Q4 e-tron models continue to rise, some consumers have filed an application to bring a class action lawsuit against the luxury automaker in Quebec, though it could...

SPEAKERS CORNER

33m ago

Liberals turn to transition plans after Mark Carney wins leadership

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs are gathering on Parliament Hill this afternoon to huddle after the party chose former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney as its new leader. Carney is heading into a day full of...

2m ago

'Potential alternatives': Local Toronto businesses concerned that U.S. tariffs will drive up costs

The newly imposed U.S. tariffs could significantly increase the cost of essential goods, including raw ingredients for food production and fabrics for clothing manufacturing. While large corporations may...

47m ago

Top Stories

'Ontario won't back down': Ford places 25% surcharge on U.S. electricity exports

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Stephen Lecce collectively announced a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States, costing up to $400,000 every...

updated

26m ago

Canadians file application to sue Audi over battery concerns in certain vehicles

As reports of battery issues in Audi’s Q4 e-tron models continue to rise, some consumers have filed an application to bring a class action lawsuit against the luxury automaker in Quebec, though it could...

SPEAKERS CORNER

33m ago

Liberals turn to transition plans after Mark Carney wins leadership

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs are gathering on Parliament Hill this afternoon to huddle after the party chose former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney as its new leader. Carney is heading into a day full of...

2m ago

'Potential alternatives': Local Toronto businesses concerned that U.S. tariffs will drive up costs

The newly imposed U.S. tariffs could significantly increase the cost of essential goods, including raw ingredients for food production and fabrics for clothing manufacturing. While large corporations may...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carney wins Liberal leadership in landslide

Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race with over 85% of the points on the first ballot, and over 86% of all votes. The former Bank of Canada and England governor emphasized he intends to immediately repeal the consumer carbon tax.

15h ago

2:35
Global trade tensions reach new high as China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canada

China is set to impose retaliatory tariffs on Canada as global trade tensions continue to escalate. Afua Baah reports.

1:56
Deadly clashes erupt in Syria

Deadly clashes erupt in Syria, with one war monitoring group reporting it as one of the worst outbreaks of violence since Syria's conflict began 14 years ago. Afua Baah reports.
3:17
12 people injured in Scarborough Pub mass shooting

What was supposed to be a night of celebration turned into mass chaos after 3 suspects opened fire in a Scarborough pub late Friday night, injuring 12 people. Catalina Gillies has more on what police are calling a brazen, reckless act of violence.
1:57
Twelve injured in Scarborough pub shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least three suspects who opened fire “indiscriminately” on patrons at a Scarborough pub late Friday night, injuring 12 people.
More Videos