Video shows explosion at Brampton home gutted by massive fire

Peel Regional Police officers are investigating the circumstances of a significant house fire in Brampton, where security footage captured an explosion before the home erupted into flames.

Fire crews were called to the residence, located in the McLaughlin Road and Wainwright Drive area, at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It was categorized as a two-alarm fire, with Brampton Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Von Holt telling reporters at the scene that it started in the garage and quickly spread into the house’s walls of the upper floors.

A neighbour’s surveillance footage obtained by CityNews shows an explosion at the home, leading to the massive fire. It’s unclear what may have caused the blast.

No injuries have been reported.

Von Holt said no occupants were believed to have been in the house during the fire, but that is still being investigated. Authorities are still trying to determine if the fire was suspicious in nature.

Police said the flames had been extinguished and contained without spreading to neighbouring residences. Still, there is heavy smoke in the now-gutted home, and authorities advise motorists in the area to seek alternate routes.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.