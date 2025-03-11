Ontario eyes more trade with countries overseas in wake of U.S. tariffs

<p>Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to members of the media at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young</p>

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2025 5:17 am.

TORONTO — Ontario is re-examining its trade strategy in the wake of American tariffs on Canadian goods, looking to focus on opening up new markets and attracting more overseas investment once the immediate economic threat passes.

The province does about $500 billion in annual two-way trade with the United States. It’s the largest trading partner for 17 U.S. states and the second-largest to 11 others — statistics Premier Doug Ford would frequently rattle off in the early days of this trade battle.

At the time it was a message of joint strength, an “Am-Can Fortress,” as Ford frequently liked to say.

But now, with the United States imposing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, threatening lumber and dairy tariffs and delaying but not killing across-the-board tariffs on Canadian goods, President Donald Trump has cast a pall on that trade reliance.

Ford said Monday at a press conference that Ontario needs to start focusing its procurements on Ontario-made products — or made in Canada if a good is not produced in the province — but beyond that, the province will look abroad.

“I get it, you know, there’s some things…we just can’t get,” Ford said.

“But we do have 51 countries that we have tariff-free agreements with. Let’s start diversifying our trade. We’ve been doing that, but we need to amp it up twice as much now.”

Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli said in a recent interview that he wants to see the province both expand trade with the U.S. and with other countries.

“I say, let’s double down on our exports to the U.S.,” he said.

“They’re right next door. We’ve had more than 100 years of trading where we have shared values and shared infrastructure. It just makes such great sense to continue to grow that, but let’s put our foot on the gas even harder overseas.”

Ontario has 14 international trade and investment offices across the world in London, Munich, Paris, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, India, China, Mexico City and several in the United States. The province will announce a 15th later this year, Fedeli said.

He credits the offices for attracting more than $25 billion in new investments in Ontario and said the recently opened Singapore office opens up more trade and investment opportunities from nearby countries such as Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

India is a prime example of a country ripe for a trade expansion, Fedeli said. When he took over the portfolio in 2019, the briefing binder said there was $400 billion in trade with the U.S. and $400 million in exports to India.

“I thought that was a typo,” he said. “India is so large. Turns out it’s not a typo…So that just tells me we’ve got a blank canvas, and that’s why we spent so much time in India.”

Several trade missions later, Ontario’s total annual exports to India are $623 million. Fedeli has been on many trade missions around the world on behalf of Ontario, including trips that helped to secure electric vehicle battery plants for the province. He has many more trips planned, but they are all being postponed.

“Our immediate concern is the Trump tariffs,” he said.

“That’s why we’re staying home until there comes a point where we absolutely need to nail down a couple of companies. There’s companies all over the world that are saying, ‘Hey, we need you, we need you here to close a deal,’ but they also understand that we’re under the biggest threat any country could be under.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 2864d36256a2ee147082f91daddbe3824c698e9997c1c96b423cabb6efbdab08.jpg, Caption:

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to members of the media at the Queen’s Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump, U.S. governors react to Ontario's 25% surcharge on electricity exports

U.S. President Donald Trump and some state governors are reacting to Ontario's decision to implement a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity imports to the United States. Premier Doug Ford announced...

1h ago

What you need to know about U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum set for Wednesday

Industries that rely on steel and aluminum products are bracing for a fresh wave of tariffs set to kick in Wednesday. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that President Donald Trump will...

3h ago

Suspects remain at large after mass shooting that injured 12 in Scarborough

Three suspects remain at large after a mass shooting in Scarborough that injured 12 people last week. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are continuing their investigation into the Friday night shooting...

2h ago

Parents in The Junction disturbed after arrest of man with disturbing criminal history

Three suspicious incidents involving children in The Junction neighbourhood and the arrest of a 34-year-old man with a disturbing criminal history have parents in the area on edge. Laura, a mother...

47m ago

Top Stories

Trump, U.S. governors react to Ontario's 25% surcharge on electricity exports

U.S. President Donald Trump and some state governors are reacting to Ontario's decision to implement a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity imports to the United States. Premier Doug Ford announced...

1h ago

What you need to know about U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum set for Wednesday

Industries that rely on steel and aluminum products are bracing for a fresh wave of tariffs set to kick in Wednesday. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that President Donald Trump will...

3h ago

Suspects remain at large after mass shooting that injured 12 in Scarborough

Three suspects remain at large after a mass shooting in Scarborough that injured 12 people last week. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are continuing their investigation into the Friday night shooting...

2h ago

Parents in The Junction disturbed after arrest of man with disturbing criminal history

Three suspicious incidents involving children in The Junction neighbourhood and the arrest of a 34-year-old man with a disturbing criminal history have parents in the area on edge. Laura, a mother...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

1:32
'I feel terrible for the American people': Ford announces surcharge on energy exports to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States. The measure could cost up to $400,000 every day.

21h ago

2:51
Audi customers file application to sue automaker

Several scorned customers in Quebec who purchased new Audi electronic vehicles are hoping to sue the automaker after saying their vehicles are malfunctioning. Pat Taney reports on how the pending lawsuit could expand to a national level.

21h ago

2:34
Small businesses share concerns ahead of looming US tariffs

The US tariffs could drive up the cost of everything from ingredients to fabric, driving up costs for smaller businesses. Catalina Gillies speaks with local business operators on how they're adapting to the new reality between Canada and the U.S.

20h ago

2:37
Carney wins Liberal leadership in landslide

Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race with over 85% of the points on the first ballot, and over 86% of all votes. The former Bank of Canada and England governor emphasized he intends to immediately repeal the consumer carbon tax.
2:25
Toronto Public Libraries vote in favour of a strike

A new chapter in Toronto Public library’s history could include labour action as workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of a strike. Afua Baah reports
More Videos