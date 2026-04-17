Man repeatedly pulled curtain to watch 12-year-old boy shower at Newcastle rec centre: Durham police 

Police in Durham Region say they’re trying to identify a man who repeatedly attempted to watch a 12-year-old boy shower at recreation centre in Newcastle.

Officers were called to the Dianne Harme Recreation Centre located at 1780 Rudell Rd., after the boy told a parent about the disturbing incident on Thursday, April 9.

The boy was at the rec centre between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. and while he was showering a man pulled open the privacy curtain.

The boy closed the curtain, but police say the man repeatedly opened it, prompting the child to exit the shower.

Once outside of the shower, police say the man followed the boy and tried to initiate a conversation.

“The victim fled the changeroom and later advised a waiting parent,” a police release states.

The suspect is descried as a white, between 65 and 70 years old, with no facial hair.

Police say they “have concerns there may be other victims” and are asking anyone with information to contact them.