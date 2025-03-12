Endangered salamander to get car-free spring migration routes in parts of GTA

The salamanders, who live for up to 30 years, tend to capitalize on a warm rainy March or April night to make the journey to their breeding ponds, often the same one where they were born. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/ap.

By Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Posted March 12, 2025 6:39 am.

Endangered salamanders threatened by sprawling suburbs will get car-free access to small stretches of the Greater Toronto Area this month as they emerge from their subterranean winter shelters and journey under the cover of night to their spring breeding ponds. 

Burlington, Ont., has closed a section of King Road every spring since 2012 to help Jefferson salamander, who live along the Niagara Escarpment, make the nocturnal trip to their vernal pools.

King Road is closed from North Service Road to Mountain Brow Road starting Wednesday until April 9. 

Meanwhile, York Region says that from March 24 to May 2, drivers can expect intermittent overnight closures of Stouffville Road, between Bayview Avenue and Leslie Street, which runs through the Oak Ridges Moraine to help the migrating salamander.

The greyish, blue-speckled amphibian spends winter in abandoned rodent burrows, rock crevices or other moist pockets below the frost line until their spring emergence. 

The salamanders, who live for up to 30 years, tend to capitalize on a warm rainy March or April night to make the journey to their breeding ponds, often the same one where they were born.

Environmentalists opposed to opening up protected Greenbelt lands for development have often cited the endangered salamander as one of the species most threatened by southern Ontario’s urbanization.

Climate change is also expected to pose an increasing threat to the species as warmer temperatures dry up those spring pools faster than before. 

Top Stories

Trump's 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports go into effect

President Donald Trump officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25% on Wednesday, promising that the taxes would help create U.S. factory jobs at a time when his seesawing tariff...

7m ago

'Got a foot pursuit': Helicopter footage captures arrests of 3 youths in North York carjacking

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) shared helicopter footage of the arrests of three youths charged in an alleged armed carjacking last weekend in North York. Officers were called to the Victoria Park...

1h ago

Toronto police apologize, delete podcast that saw officers credit Oct. 7 terror attacks for leading people to convert to Islam

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is apologizing to the Jewish community after it published a podcast that featured two Muslim liaison officers seemingly crediting the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks for leading...

3h ago

Bank of Canada expected to cut benchmark rate to buffer economy against tariffs

The Bank of Canada is expected to announce an interest rate cut today as a cloud of uncertainty looms over the Canadian economy. Economists polled by Reuters widely see the central bank lowering its key...

10m ago

