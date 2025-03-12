Woman pleads guilty in Toronto dog attack that left child, 9, with life-altering injuries

Authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in the Fort York Boulevard and Bathurst Street area in March of 2024, and a woman was arrested. She was identified as 38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto. Photo: Toronto police.

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 12, 2025 3:09 pm.

A woman has pled guilty to some of the charges stemming from a dog attack last year in a Toronto park that left a child with life-altering injuries.

The attack happened in the morning on March 23, 2024, at Little Norway Park.

The woman was inside the playground area with an off-leash dog when a father and his child approached the playground. The dog charged toward the child through an open gate, biting and dragging the child to the ground.

The woman and the child’s father attempted to get the dog to release the child, and once the dog did, the woman fled northbound out of the area with her pet.

The nine-year-old child was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries.

The woman was later identified as 38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto. She faced several charges, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failing to prevent a dog from biting or attacking under the Dog Owner’s Liability Act and other similar offences.

Court records show that Siarek has plead guilty to some of the charges, including criminal negligence.

A condition of her bail included not to own or have any animals and not be within 50 metres of any park.

The City of Toronto confirmed to CityNews the woman’s dog involved in the attack was euthanized on August 9. The other dogs owned by the woman were rehomed on August 24.

Court documents at the time had shown that Siarek and a man she lived with were the subject of multiple complaints at a Toronto condominium building after one of their dogs “viciously attacked” and injured another resident and her dog in December 2021. 

The two American pocket bullies had been labelled “dangerous” by the city and ordered to be kept muzzled in public areas, but those orders were not followed, court heard.

As a result of the attack, City staff were directed to create a report on the number of children bitten by dogs, dangerous dog signage in condos, information on the dangerous dog map, and the quantification of severity.

The report is expected to be released in the spring and presented to the Economic and Community Development Committee.

With files from The Canadian Press

