Suspect wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)
By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 23, 2024 7:55 pm.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation.

On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint at Little Norway Park.

Reportedly, a woman was inside the playground area with a dog that was off-leash when a father with his child approached the playground.

The dog charged toward the child through an open gate, biting and dragging the child to the ground.

The woman and the child’s father attempted to get the dog to release the child, and when the dog finally released, the woman fled northbound out of the area with the dog.

The child was taken to hospital with what police say are serious, life-altering, but non-life threatening injuries.

The woman is described as 30-40 years old, 5’9″-5’11”, with a large build and dark hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing glasses, a blue winter jacket and black pants.

The dog is described as black, tan and white in colour, wearing a black hooded jacket and a chain collar.

Police say there is a concern for public safety.

