Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks

Photo showing a patient's hand with measles. FLICKR

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted March 13, 2025 12:26 pm.

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads across the province among unvaccinated people.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak began on Oct. 28, 2024. That’s a jump of 195 cases since the agency’s last report on Feb. 27.

Ontario is currently facing its largest measles outbreak in nearly 30 years.

On Wednesday, Toronto Public Health said it is investigating a case of measles and possible public exposure on an Air Canada flight on March 2. Officials advised anyone who may have been exposed to check their vaccination records and monitor for symptoms until March 23.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Measles symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear inside the mouth and throat.

“The problem is a fever and a rash isn’t super concerning, but what can manifest afterwards, like the secondary bacterial infections, things like pneumonia, ear infections, and severe encephalitis, sort of a brain infection, that’s where we really see a lot of the severe disease that needs hospitalization and unfortunately can lead to death,” Dr. Sarah Khan, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at McMaster Children’s Hospital, told CityNews earlier this month.

Those most at risk are small children, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

Canada eliminated measles in 1998, which required a low level of transmission for at least a year and 90 to 95 per cent vaccination coverage. But it risks losing that elimination status if the present outbreaks continue.

With files from Catalina Gillies and Michael Talbot, CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

17m ago

'Get ready for a wild ride': Weather Network issues Canada's spring forecast

Canada's recent flirtation with balmy temperatures will give way to spring's characteristically volatile weather, the Weather Network's chief meteorologist said, with a new seasonal forecast suggesting...

2h ago

Trump's choice for ambassador to Canada faces tough questions at Senate hearing

U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for United States ambassador to Canada is facing tough questions in his Senate nomination hearing today, as the relationship between the two countries is strained by...

28m ago

Toronto doubling the amount of speed cameras on city streets

The City of Toronto is in the process of doubling the amount of speed cameras on city streets, from 75 to 150 cameras. Transportation Services Manager Barbara Gray confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that installation...

16m ago

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

17m ago

'Get ready for a wild ride': Weather Network issues Canada's spring forecast

Canada's recent flirtation with balmy temperatures will give way to spring's characteristically volatile weather, the Weather Network's chief meteorologist said, with a new seasonal forecast suggesting...

2h ago

Trump's choice for ambassador to Canada faces tough questions at Senate hearing

U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for United States ambassador to Canada is facing tough questions in his Senate nomination hearing today, as the relationship between the two countries is strained by...

28m ago

Toronto doubling the amount of speed cameras on city streets

The City of Toronto is in the process of doubling the amount of speed cameras on city streets, from 75 to 150 cameras. Transportation Services Manager Barbara Gray confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that installation...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto ferry service to no longer be run by Parks and Recreation Department

A new report on Toronto's ferry service says on busy days the route is the 4th busiest in the country. The report says the service should be run by the Fleet Management Department and not Parks and Recreation.

18h ago

1:18
Carney hoping to meet with Trump to settle trade disputes

Incoming Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he's hoping to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump to settle ongoing trade and tariff issues. Carney made the comments while speaking to steel workers in Hamilton.
2:53
'Let's stop this': Ford pushes for trade truce with America

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is preparing for his trip to Washington to meet with key members of President Donald Trump's administration. Ford says wants to see the trade war stop before American and Canadian consumers get hurt.
1:15
‘We need to fight back’: Canada announces retaliatory tariffs against Trump

Canada’s government announced $29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25 per cent steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled.
1:43
Explosion and fire guts Brampton home

A Brampton home has been gutted following a two-alarm fire that officials believe may have started with an early morning explosion. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos