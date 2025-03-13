Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads across the province among unvaccinated people.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak began on Oct. 28, 2024. That’s a jump of 195 cases since the agency’s last report on Feb. 27.

Ontario is currently facing its largest measles outbreak in nearly 30 years.

On Wednesday, Toronto Public Health said it is investigating a case of measles and possible public exposure on an Air Canada flight on March 2. Officials advised anyone who may have been exposed to check their vaccination records and monitor for symptoms until March 23.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Measles symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear inside the mouth and throat.

“The problem is a fever and a rash isn’t super concerning, but what can manifest afterwards, like the secondary bacterial infections, things like pneumonia, ear infections, and severe encephalitis, sort of a brain infection, that’s where we really see a lot of the severe disease that needs hospitalization and unfortunately can lead to death,” Dr. Sarah Khan, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at McMaster Children’s Hospital, told CityNews earlier this month.

Those most at risk are small children, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

Canada eliminated measles in 1998, which required a low level of transmission for at least a year and 90 to 95 per cent vaccination coverage. But it risks losing that elimination status if the present outbreaks continue.

With files from Catalina Gillies and Michael Talbot, CityNews