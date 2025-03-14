Leaders react to Mark Carney being sworn in as prime minister

OTTAWA — Mark Carney has been sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister, succeeding Justin Trudeau.

Here’s how some leaders and politicians are reacting to his appointment.

“I’d like to begin by … wishing Mr. Trudeau a happy retirement and all the best to his family and congratulating Mr. Trudeau’s economic adviser, Mark Carney, on becoming prime minister only three months after he moved his headquarters out of Canada to New York, moving jobs away from Canada.” — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

“Congratulations to @MarkJCarney on assuming office as the Prime Minister of Canada … Throughout history, Ukraine and Canada have stood together as steadfast partners, united by shared values of freedom, democracy, and justice. I am grateful to Canada for its unwavering support in deterring Russia’s military aggression.” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“Congratulations to Mark Carney for his appointment as prime minister. Mexico and Canada share a relationship of friendship, trade and co-operation based in respect and shared prosperity in the region. Let us work together to strengthen our ties for the benefit of both our countries.” — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

“Our countries and our people have shared values and a bright future. I look forward to working with you to build Australia-Canada relations.” — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

