Leaders react to Mark Carney being sworn in as prime minister

Prime Minister Mark Carney looks on during a cabinet swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2025 6:25 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2025 6:58 pm.

OTTAWA — Mark Carney has been sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister, succeeding Justin Trudeau.

Here’s how some leaders and politicians are reacting to his appointment.

“I’d like to begin by … wishing Mr. Trudeau a happy retirement and all the best to his family and congratulating Mr. Trudeau’s economic adviser, Mark Carney, on becoming prime minister only three months after he moved his headquarters out of Canada to New York, moving jobs away from Canada.” — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

“Congratulations to @MarkJCarney on assuming office as the Prime Minister of Canada … Throughout history, Ukraine and Canada have stood together as steadfast partners, united by shared values of freedom, democracy, and justice. I am grateful to Canada for its unwavering support in deterring Russia’s military aggression.” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“Congratulations to Mark Carney for his appointment as prime minister. Mexico and Canada share a relationship of friendship, trade and co-operation based in respect and shared prosperity in the region. Let us work together to strengthen our ties for the benefit of both our countries.” — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

“Our countries and our people have shared values and a bright future. I look forward to working with you to build Australia-Canada relations.” — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet terminates consumer carbon tax

Prime Minister Mark Carney's first move after taking office on Friday was to eliminate the consumer carbon price, undoing Justin Trudeau's signature climate policy. Carney addressed members of the media...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of rain and strong winds

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and southern Ontario ahead of a wet and windy weekend. Environment Canada says rain and strong winds are possible on Sunday, with accumulations of...

1h ago

Disability, gender equality advocates slam Carney's elimination of cabinet positions

TORONTO — Advocacy groups are panning Prime Minister Mark Carney for eliminating the cabinet positions dedicated to people with disabilities and women and gender equality issues. Carney was sworn in...

47m ago

Jewish advocacy group wants formal investigation into TPS podcast that credited Oct. 7 attacks with leading people to Islam

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) says "sorry" isn't good enough after the Toronto Police Service (TPS) published a podcast that featured two Muslim liaison officers crediting the Oct. 7...

6h ago

