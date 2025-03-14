Here are the people making up Mark Carney’s new Liberal cabinet

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has named a 24-member cabinet, a team of ministers who will lead during the coming federal election campaign.

Here’s a list of ministers and their portfolios:

•Dominic LeBlanc, minister of international trade and intergovernmental affairs and president of the King’s Privy Council for Canada

• Mélanie Joly, minister of foreign affairs and international development

• François-Philippe Champagne, minister of finance

• Anita Anand, minister of innovation, science and industry

• Bill Blair, minister of national defence

• Patty Hajdu, minister of Indigenous services

• Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of energy and natural resources

• Ginette Petitpas Taylor, president of the Treasury Board

• Steven Guilbeault, minister of Canadian culture and identity, Parks Canada and Quebec lieutenant

• Chrystia Freeland, minister of transport and internal trade

• Kamal Khera, minister of health

• Gary Anandasangaree, minister of justice and attorney general of Canada and minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs

• Rechie Valdez, chief government whip

• Steven MacKinnon, minister of jobs and families

• David McGuinty, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness

• Terry Duguid, minister of environment and climate change

• Nate Erskine-Smith, minister of housing, infrastructure and communities

• Rachel Bendayan, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship

• Élisabeth Brière, minister of veterans affairs and minister responsible for the Canada Revenue Agency

• Joanne Thompson, minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

• Arielle Kayabaga, leader of the government in the House of Commons and minister of democratic institutions

• Kody Blois, minister of agriculture and agri-food and rural economic development

• Ali Ehsassi, minister of government transformation, public services and procurement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press



<!– Photo: b64e77c23455ab493bd728657c51e5c998cb36b0a4b1ac0eeda673a71bd10c95.jpg, Caption:

Prime minister-designate Mark Carney arrives for a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

–>