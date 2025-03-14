Here are the people making up Mark Carney’s new Liberal cabinet

Mark Carney speaks to the media in Calgary, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 14, 2025 11:35 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2025 11:53 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has named a 24-member cabinet, a team of ministers who will lead during the coming federal election campaign.

Here’s a list of ministers and their portfolios:

•Dominic LeBlanc, minister of international trade and intergovernmental affairs and president of the King’s Privy Council for Canada
• Mélanie Joly, minister of foreign affairs and international development
• François-Philippe Champagne, minister of finance
• Anita Anand, minister of innovation, science and industry
• Bill Blair, minister of national defence
• Patty Hajdu, minister of Indigenous services
• Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of energy and natural resources
• Ginette Petitpas Taylor, president of the Treasury Board
• Steven Guilbeault, minister of Canadian culture and identity, Parks Canada and Quebec lieutenant
• Chrystia Freeland, minister of transport and internal trade
• Kamal Khera, minister of health
• Gary Anandasangaree, minister of justice and attorney general of Canada and minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs
• Rechie Valdez, chief government whip
• Steven MacKinnon, minister of jobs and families
• David McGuinty, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness
• Terry Duguid, minister of environment and climate change
• Nate Erskine-Smith, minister of housing, infrastructure and communities
• Rachel Bendayan, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship
• Élisabeth Brière, minister of veterans affairs and minister responsible for the Canada Revenue Agency
• Joanne Thompson, minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
• Arielle Kayabaga, leader of the government in the House of Commons and minister of democratic institutions
• Kody Blois, minister of agriculture and agri-food and rural economic development
• Ali Ehsassi, minister of government transformation, public services and procurement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press


Prime minister-designate Mark Carney arrives for a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

