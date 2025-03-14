The moon was giant and breathtaking for spectators that stayed up — or rose early — to watch as a total lunar eclipse took place.

The edge of the Earth’s shadow first touched the moon at 11:57 p.m. ET, and by 2:26 a.m., the moon was completely in the shadow of the planet, and the so-called blood moon was seen. The moon then emerged by 6 a.m. Friday and was back to its usual bright colour.

Lunar and solar eclipses happen anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to the Canadian Space Agency. A partial lunar eclipse graced skies in the Americas, Africa and Europe last September, and the last total lunar eclipse was in 2022.

The celestial celebration continues on March 23, when Saturn’s famous rings will appear to disappear.

Many people took to social media to share their photos of the lunar event.

Moved my phone while taking long exposure of total lunar eclipse so the Moon looks like it’s falling across the sky pic.twitter.com/qeMeC7emCT — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 14, 2025

A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is visible between skyscrapers Friday, March 14, 2025, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

i finished my evening walk exactly when the lunar eclipse started 🙂 pic.twitter.com/WY7Ub4rmiW — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) March 14, 2025

The Total Lunar Eclipse minutes ago pic.twitter.com/eKUjwo1U3A — Rami Ammoun (@rami_astro) March 14, 2025

A total lunar eclipse enters its peak stage Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Today’s Total Lunar Eclipse from Cleveland, Ohio pic.twitter.com/WqQhveStBU — Gabe Wasylko (@GabeWasylko) March 14, 2025

The molten-red haze of totality has spilled across every crater of the Moon’s porcelain surface.



The March 2025 Total #LunarEclipse has arrived. pic.twitter.com/qEZEZK4Izn — Backpirch Weather (@BackpirchCrew) March 14, 2025