Total lunar eclipse and blood moon in photos

If you're awake in the early morning hours, don't forget to look up, but if you miss this evening's event there's something else coming soon for sky gazers. David Zura explains.

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted March 14, 2025 10:06 am.

The moon was giant and breathtaking for spectators that stayed up — or rose early — to watch as a total lunar eclipse took place.

The edge of the Earth’s shadow first touched the moon at 11:57 p.m. ET, and by 2:26 a.m., the moon was completely in the shadow of the planet, and the so-called blood moon was seen. The moon then emerged by 6 a.m. Friday and was back to its usual bright colour.

Lunar and solar eclipses happen anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to the Canadian Space Agency. A partial lunar eclipse graced skies in the Americas, Africa and Europe last September, and the last total lunar eclipse was in 2022.

The celestial celebration continues on March 23, when Saturn’s famous rings will appear to disappear.

Many people took to social media to share their photos of the lunar event.

A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is visible between skyscrapers Friday, March 14, 2025, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
A total lunar eclipse enters its peak stage Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
The blood moon lunar eclipse is seen behind the CN Tower in Toronto on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

