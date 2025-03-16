Carney wants call with Trump, PM ‘respects’ president’s economic goals, ambassador says

Canada's ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 16, 2025 10:31 am.

Last Updated March 16, 2025 10:44 am.

OTTAWA — Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. says Prime Minister Mark Carney is looking to set up a conversation with President Donald Trump “as soon as possible.”

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday morning, Ambassador Kirsten Hillman said the Canadian side has reached out to the U.S. since Carney was sworn in as prime minister on Friday and was “looking forward” to connecting with Trump.

She says Carney is seeking to “forge a good and solid relationship” with the president and that he “respects” what Trump is trying to do when it comes to enhancing the U.S. economy, but noted the prime minister wants to do the same for Canada.

Hillman sidestepped a question on whether she believes there is anything Canada can do to avoid the reciprocal tariffs Trump is set to impose on other countries, noting a meeting with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick last week made clear that Canada will be affected starting April 2.

Carney was set to depart for his first foreign trip today, visiting France and the U.K., where he is expected to talk about security and economic and trade ties, before an additional stop in Iqaluit, Nvt., to reaffirm Canada’s Arctic sovereignty.

Carney has said he does not yet plan to visit the U.S. but looks forward to speaking with Trump at the appropriate moment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

St. Patrick's Day parade will see road closures and TTC diversions on Sunday

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will see several road closures and transit diversions in the downtown core on Sunday. The procession starts at Bloor Street West and St. George Street at noon and continues...

13h ago

So Donald Trump wants more border security? Here's how the RCMP is ramping up efforts

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ian Smith used to spend most of his days behind a desk in the RCMP's Windsor, Ont., detachment, working on investigations and performing administrative duties. As a member of the force's...

33m ago

At least 59 dead and more than 150 injured in nightclub fire in North Macedonia

KOCANI, North Macedonia (AP) — A massive fire tore through a nightclub in North Macedonia ’s eastern town of Kocani early Sunday, killing 59 people and injuring 155, authorities said. ...

49m ago

Grocers ramp up ready-made meals as Canadians balance convenience and costs

Grocers are investing more in the ready-made meal category as consumers balance their desire for convenience with a pullback in discretionary spending. They’re going beyond rotisserie chicken, pasta...

3h ago

