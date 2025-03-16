Prime Minister Mark Carney marches in Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Day parade celebration

Prime Minister Mark Carney meets young members of the crowd during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Montreal, Saturday, March 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 16, 2025 2:32 pm.

Last Updated March 16, 2025 2:45 pm.

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Mark Carney marched in Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Day parade today as the event marked its 200th anniversary.

Carney, who was sworn in as prime minister on Friday, was joined by several Quebec-based cabinet ministers as he shook hands and waved to thousands gathered along the drizzly parade route in the downtown core.

Carney, who is also celebrating his 60th birthday, was serenaded by some revellers with happy birthday, some of whom who cheered his presence at the yearly Montreal staple.

Organizers say the first parade was held in 1824 and has seldom been cancelled, most recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Organized by the United Irish Societies of Montreal, nearly 120 groups are part of the festivities and 3,000 people were expected to participate.

A parade was also held today in Toronto, beginning at noon on the corner of St. George and Bloor St. West, featuring live entertainment and local dignitaries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Serial home invasion suspect arrested after leaving threatening notes, police say

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of menacing home invasions that were reported in the Riverdale area earlier this month. According to investigators, 30-year-old Eian...

19m ago

Carney wants call with Trump, PM 'respects' president's economic goals: ambassador

OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to the U.S. says Prime Minister Mark Carney is looking to set up a conversation with President Donald Trump "as soon as possible." In an interview with Fox News Sunday,...

1h ago

End of federal tax holiday in February expected to lift inflation: economists

OTTAWA — Economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation accelerated in February as the federal government's temporary tax break came to an end mid-month. Statistics Canada is set to release February...

9h ago

Grocers ramp up ready-made meals as Canadians balance convenience and costs

Grocers are investing more in the ready-made meal category as consumers balance their desire for convenience with a pullback in discretionary spending. They’re going beyond rotisserie chicken, pasta...

8h ago

Top Stories

Serial home invasion suspect arrested after leaving threatening notes, police say

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of menacing home invasions that were reported in the Riverdale area earlier this month. According to investigators, 30-year-old Eian...

19m ago

Carney wants call with Trump, PM 'respects' president's economic goals: ambassador

OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to the U.S. says Prime Minister Mark Carney is looking to set up a conversation with President Donald Trump "as soon as possible." In an interview with Fox News Sunday,...

1h ago

End of federal tax holiday in February expected to lift inflation: economists

OTTAWA — Economists are expecting the annual rate of inflation accelerated in February as the federal government's temporary tax break came to an end mid-month. Statistics Canada is set to release February...

9h ago

Grocers ramp up ready-made meals as Canadians balance convenience and costs

Grocers are investing more in the ready-made meal category as consumers balance their desire for convenience with a pullback in discretionary spending. They’re going beyond rotisserie chicken, pasta...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
Stranded astronauts finally poised to come home

After spending nine unexpected months in space, two NASA astronauts are finally poised to return to Earth. Karling Donoghue looks at the remarkable journey of Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore.

2h ago

2:21
Clock ticks on liquidation of Hudson's Bay

Canada's oldest company is teetering on the edge as an effort to secure financing has proven unsuccessful into the weekend. David Zura hears from a retail expert and shoppers.

20h ago

1:55
Special weather statement for rain and wind on Sunday

The last weekend of winter will see rain and high winds across the GTA, which could bring localized flooding and hazardous conditions near rivers or other bodies of water.

21h ago

2:50
Residents concerned over growing encampment

St. James Park is a big green space right in the middle of the downtown core, where families gather, people walk their dogs. It has also become the site of a growing encampment that includes tents and tiny homes. Residents are voicing concerns
2:27
31-year-old kidney cancer patient raising awareness about the disease

March is kidney cancer awareness month and patient Jen Mulrine is sharing her story to shed light on the disease. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos