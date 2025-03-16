MONTREAL — Prime Minister Mark Carney marched in Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Day parade today as the event marked its 200th anniversary.

Carney, who was sworn in as prime minister on Friday, was joined by several Quebec-based cabinet ministers as he shook hands and waved to thousands gathered along the drizzly parade route in the downtown core.

Carney, who is also celebrating his 60th birthday, was serenaded by some revellers with happy birthday, some of whom who cheered his presence at the yearly Montreal staple.

Organizers say the first parade was held in 1824 and has seldom been cancelled, most recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Organized by the United Irish Societies of Montreal, nearly 120 groups are part of the festivities and 3,000 people were expected to participate.

A parade was also held today in Toronto, beginning at noon on the corner of St. George and Bloor St. West, featuring live entertainment and local dignitaries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press