Arson being investigated after 2-alarm fire at luxury car dealership in Etobicoke

A fire was confirmed at Vehicle Direct Group in Etobicoke on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 19, 2025 6:46 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2025 7:10 am.

Toronto police say they’re investigating an arson after a fire broke out at a luxury car dealership in Etobicoke overnight.

Fire crews were notified of a two-alarm fire at Vehicle Direct Group, located in the Islington Avenue and Norseman Street area, at around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with Toronto Fire said crews were met with smoke coming from both sides of the car dealership, but the flames were quickly contained. No injuries were reported.

Toronto police tell CityNews authorities are treating the fire as an arson case.

“It’s too early in the investigation to provide more details,” a spokesperson said. “Police remain on scene. There are no road closures.”

A gas can and a propane cylinder were found at the scene, and police noted that several nearby security cameras could assist in the investigation.

On its website, Vehicle Direct Group says the business specializes in selling customers luxury and exotic cars.

Fire crews were notified of a two-alarm fire at Vehicle Direct Group, located in the Islington Avenue and Norseman Street area, at around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.
