Woman dead, man critically injured after 2-alarm blaze in Flemingdon Park

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a two-alarm blaze in Flemingdon Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to an apartment on Grenoble Drive in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue area just before 3:30 p.m.

Fire officials say two people were rescued from the 21st-floor unit while nearby residents were asked to shelter in place as they contained the fire.

Paramedics say a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s were taken to hospital in life-threatening conditions.

Toronto police say the woman has since been pronounced dead.