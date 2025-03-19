DEVELOPING
Woman dead, man critically injured after 2-alarm blaze in Flemingdon Park
Posted March 19, 2025 4:51 pm.
Last Updated March 19, 2025 5:06 pm.
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a two-alarm blaze in Flemingdon Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to an apartment on Grenoble Drive in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue area just before 3:30 p.m.
Fire officials say two people were rescued from the 21st-floor unit while nearby residents were asked to shelter in place as they contained the fire.
Paramedics say a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s were taken to hospital in life-threatening conditions.
Toronto police say the woman has since been pronounced dead.