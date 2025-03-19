DEVELOPING

Woman dead, man critically injured after 2-alarm blaze in Flemingdon Park

Fire crews battle a 2-alarm blaze at an apartment in Flemingdon Park on March 19, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 19, 2025 4:51 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2025 5:06 pm.

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a two-alarm blaze in Flemingdon Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to an apartment on Grenoble Drive in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue area just before 3:30 p.m.

Fire officials say two people were rescued from the 21st-floor unit while nearby residents were asked to shelter in place as they contained the fire.

Paramedics say a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s were taken to hospital in life-threatening conditions.

Toronto police say the woman has since been pronounced dead.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians executed in China, Global Affairs Canada confirms

Canadian citizens were executed in China earlier this year, Global Affairs Canada confirms with CityNews. "Canada strongly condemns China’s use of the death penalty, which is irreversible and inconsistent...

31m ago

Ford shuffles housing, education ministers in new cabinet that has familiar faces

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has named a new cabinet three weeks after winning a third Consecutive majority government, with many familiar faces, though he has shuffled his housing and education ministers. Lt.-Gov....

1h ago

Canada one of the 'nastiest' countries to deal with, Trump says during inflammatory Fox News appearance

When Ontario Premier Doug Ford emerged from a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington last week, he said the "temperature has been lowered" between the two nations in the midst...

4h ago

Ex-Tory staffer convicted in 'robocalls' scandal now facing assault charges in Ottawa

OTTAWA - The former Conservative Party campaign staffer convicted in the 2011 “Robocalls” election scandal is facing four assault charges in Ottawa, including two counts of alleged assault by choking...

EXCLUSIVE

3h ago

Top Stories

Canadians executed in China, Global Affairs Canada confirms

Canadian citizens were executed in China earlier this year, Global Affairs Canada confirms with CityNews. "Canada strongly condemns China’s use of the death penalty, which is irreversible and inconsistent...

31m ago

Ford shuffles housing, education ministers in new cabinet that has familiar faces

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has named a new cabinet three weeks after winning a third Consecutive majority government, with many familiar faces, though he has shuffled his housing and education ministers. Lt.-Gov....

1h ago

Canada one of the 'nastiest' countries to deal with, Trump says during inflammatory Fox News appearance

When Ontario Premier Doug Ford emerged from a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington last week, he said the "temperature has been lowered" between the two nations in the midst...

4h ago

Ex-Tory staffer convicted in 'robocalls' scandal now facing assault charges in Ottawa

OTTAWA - The former Conservative Party campaign staffer convicted in the 2011 “Robocalls” election scandal is facing four assault charges in Ottawa, including two counts of alleged assault by choking...

EXCLUSIVE

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:58
Trump makes inflammatory comments about Canada in Fox News interview

The U.S. president says Canada is a tough country to deal with and has an opinion on who he'd like to see win the next Canadian federal election.

4h ago

2:16
Mark Carney makes Arctic defence announcement

The Prime Minister announces $420 million in spending to help the Canadian Forces maintain a year-round presence in the Arctic. But Mark Carney continues to face questions over his assets, and potential conflicts of interest.

22h ago

2:47
Very warm Wednesday, rain expected Thursday

Enjoy a very warm Wednesday before rain and cooler temperatures start to move in Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:23
Oshawa family devastated after fire claims the lives of mother, two daughters

Afua Baah speaks with the brother of a man who lost his wife and two daughters nearly a week ago in a devastating house fire.

23h ago

0:40
Protestors crowd Queen's Park in fight to prevent removal of bike lanes

Protesters in Toronto are calling on an engineering firm to cancel its contract with the Ontario government to help remove some city bike lanes, alleging the removal will endanger cyclists and worsen the climate crisis.
More Videos