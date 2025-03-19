Toronto police officer charged with accidentally firing gun while off-duty

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 19, 2025 1:08 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2025 1:21 pm.

A Toronto Police officer has been charged by Halton Regional Police after she allegedly discharged her police-issued firearm by accident.

Halton police officers responded to call in Milton on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Investigators say the officer was off-duty at the time and no injuries were reported.

It’s not clear how the gun ended up going off.

In a release Halton police said they review “all firearm discharges by police service members.”

As a result of the probe, Toronto Police Const. Alison Cowley was charged with a single count of careless use of a firearm.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on April 28, 2025.

