Toronto police officer charged with accidentally firing gun while off-duty
Posted March 19, 2025 1:08 pm.
Last Updated March 19, 2025 1:21 pm.
A Toronto Police officer has been charged by Halton Regional Police after she allegedly discharged her police-issued firearm by accident.
Halton police officers responded to call in Milton on Thursday, March 13, 2025.
Investigators say the officer was off-duty at the time and no injuries were reported.
It’s not clear how the gun ended up going off.
In a release Halton police said they review “all firearm discharges by police service members.”
As a result of the probe, Toronto Police Const. Alison Cowley was charged with a single count of careless use of a firearm.
She’s scheduled to appear in court on April 28, 2025.