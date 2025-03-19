Police say 250 charges laid in Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

The city said last week it had obtained an injunction that would allow police to detain and charge anyone involved in large unsanctioned parties, in addition to having bylaw officers issue tickets and fines. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 19, 2025 11:03 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2025 11:04 am.

Police in Waterloo, Ont., say they arrested 17 people and laid more than 250 charges related to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations over several days.

The city said last week it had obtained an injunction that would allow police to detain and charge anyone involved in large unsanctioned parties, in addition to having bylaw officers issue tickets and fines.

Police say people were having small gatherings on private properties Saturday morning and early afternoon, but things took a turn around 2 p.m. when a large number of people started gathering along Marshall Street.

They say that by 2:45 p.m., a large crowd had formed in what investigators believe was a “planned, organized attempt to take over the street.”

Police say officers worked to manage the crowd and ensure public safety, including by shutting down several streets, and later invoked the injunction to help clear the street.

They say police responded to more than 450 incidents between 5 p.m. on March 15 and 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The charges laid include 168 under the Highway Traffic Act, 35 under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, and 19 criminal charges.

Police say they will continue to examine security footage of the street party, which may lead to additional charges.

Top Stories

TSB to release preliminary report Thursday on Delta plane crash in Toronto

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) will release its preliminary report Thursday on the Delta Air Lines crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport in February. The flight from Minneapolis, which...

39m ago

'They're smashing the window': Youths charged in botched Toronto jewellery store robbery

Six youths have been charged in a failed jewellery store robbery in Toronto that was captured on video. York Regional Police said an investigation was launched on March 14 concerning a stolen Acura...

1h ago

Arson being investigated after 2-alarm fire at luxury car dealership in Etobicoke

Toronto police say they're investigating an arson after a fire broke out at a luxury car dealership in Etobicoke overnight. Fire crews were notified of a two-alarm fire at Vehicle Direct Group, located...

1h ago

Spring-like temperatures continue for Toronto, GTA on what could be warmest day of 2025

Spring-like temperatures continue to be felt in Toronto and across the GTA, but it appears the best is yet to come. Toronto's daytime high could reach 18 C, easily the warmest day of the year so far....

5h ago

