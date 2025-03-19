Police say 250 charges laid in Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Police in Waterloo, Ont., say they arrested 17 people and laid more than 250 charges related to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations over several days.

The city said last week it had obtained an injunction that would allow police to detain and charge anyone involved in large unsanctioned parties, in addition to having bylaw officers issue tickets and fines.

Police say people were having small gatherings on private properties Saturday morning and early afternoon, but things took a turn around 2 p.m. when a large number of people started gathering along Marshall Street.

They say that by 2:45 p.m., a large crowd had formed in what investigators believe was a “planned, organized attempt to take over the street.”

Police say officers worked to manage the crowd and ensure public safety, including by shutting down several streets, and later invoked the injunction to help clear the street.

They say police responded to more than 450 incidents between 5 p.m. on March 15 and 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The charges laid include 168 under the Highway Traffic Act, 35 under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, and 19 criminal charges.

Police say they will continue to examine security footage of the street party, which may lead to additional charges.