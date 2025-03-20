City of Vaughan orders closure of some roads, sidewalks ahead of planned demonstration near Orthodox synagogue

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 20, 2025 4:39 pm.

The City of Vaughan has ordered the closure of some sidewalks and streets ahead of a planned demonstration near an Orthodox synagogue on Thursday night.

Vaughan Mayor, Steven Del Duca, said the decision was made after members of the community shared their concerns about the planned demonstration near the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto (BAYT) synagogue in Vaughan.

“The safety and security of all Vaughan residents is my top priority,” Del Duca wrote in a social media post.

Del Duca said he ordered police to close Clark Avenue West, from Bathurst Street to Atkinson Avenue and York Hill Boulevard, from Clark Avenue West to Dana Crescent at 3 p.m. Thursday in accordance with the Protecting Vulnerable Social Infrastructure By-law.

“I am currently in the vicinity and will be throughout the evening, and we will continue to work together with York Regional Police to protect our residents,” he added.

York police are warning residents to expect an increased police presence in the demonstration area and surrounding neighourhood.

“The primary role of YRP in public demonstrations is to keep the peace while enforcing federal, provincial and municipal laws,” a police release states.

“Police will safeguard the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Human Rights Code.”

Police remind demonstrators that freedom of expression “does not include intimidation, threats of violence or acts of violence. It does not include the destruction of property, assaults, or other unlawful conduct.”

Anyone engaging in that behaviour will be arrested, either immediately or at a later date, police said.

