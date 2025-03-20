Hudson’s Bay liquidation on hold as discussions continue to diffuse differences

The Hudson's Bay department store is seen in downtown Montreal on Monday, March 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 12:50 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 2:40 pm.

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay’s proposed liquidation is still on hold as the company works to address its differences with landlords and other stakeholders after filing for creditor protection earlier this month.

The department store chain that holds the title of Canada’s oldest company asked an Ontario court Monday for permission to close all 80 of its stores, along with three Saks Fifth Avenue stores and 13 Saks Off 5th locations in Canada.

While lawyers for Hudson’s Bay said it would continue to seek funding to keep the company alive, they argued a full liquidation was necessary because they hadn’t found enough backing yet.

Meanwhile, lawyers for landlords, suppliers and employees argued the company was rushing too quickly toward a liquidation, while some disagreed with the retailer’s request to withhold rent from property owners.

Ontario Superior Court judge Peter Osborne asked Hudson’s Bay and its stakeholders to settle some of their disagreements through discussions and then return to court, which they did Wednesday.

At the Wednesday hearing, they said their discussions had been constructive, but they needed more time. They said they expected to reach enough consensus to be able to return to court on either Thursday and Friday, when Hudson’s Bay is expected to continue to ask for permission to liquidate.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating after man found dead on University of Toronto campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning. Investigators were called to Queen's Park Crescent near Grosvenor Street just before...

10m ago

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

27m ago

Bank of Canada signals shift in how it sets rates amid tariff uncertainty

The head of the Bank of Canada has signalled a shift in how the central bank sets its benchmark interest rate at a time when tariff uncertainty with the United States has made long-term forecasting much...

1h ago

TSB preliminary report cites 'high rate of descent' in Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft's alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before...

7m ago

Top Stories

Police investigating after man found dead on University of Toronto campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning. Investigators were called to Queen's Park Crescent near Grosvenor Street just before...

10m ago

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

27m ago

Bank of Canada signals shift in how it sets rates amid tariff uncertainty

The head of the Bank of Canada has signalled a shift in how the central bank sets its benchmark interest rate at a time when tariff uncertainty with the United States has made long-term forecasting much...

1h ago

TSB preliminary report cites 'high rate of descent' in Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft's alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Early report uncovers details of Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft’s alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before touchdown.

2h ago

3:08
Ford government cabinet remains same size and largely untouched

Premier Doug Ford named his new cabinet with many familiar faces handling key portfolios. Among the shuffling that did take place, housing and education will have new ministers at the helm. Mark McAllister provides the details.

21h ago

0:57
Global Affairs Canada confirms Canadians were executed in China

The Chinese embassy also released a statement saying the cases involving Canadian nationals were based on “solid and sufficient” evidence and stressed it has a “zero tolerance” policy on drug crimes.

21h ago

1:47
Few changes in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been officially sworn in alongside his new cabinet, with many familiar faces returning.

22h ago

4:58
Trump makes inflammatory comments about Canada in Fox News interview

The U.S. president says Canada is a tough country to deal with and has an opinion on who he'd like to see win the next Canadian federal election.
More Videos