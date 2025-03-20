Mark Carney will maintain oil and gas production cap, environment minister says

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Terry Duguid says a Mark Carney government will maintain a cap on oil and gas production.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Duguid says Canada wants the energy but not the pollution that comes with its production.

The Liberals introduced draft regulations back in November that require producers to cut emissions by about one-third over the next eight years.

The federal government also proposed a cap-and-trade system, although the plan was criticized by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the energy sector.

This week, a group of top energy executives called on the leaders of the four main federal political parties to declare a Canadian energy crisis and scrap the production cap.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has vowed to end the cap and has criticized Carney on social media over his position on it.