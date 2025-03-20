Boy, 13, charged in multiple vehicle thefts, break-and-enters in Markham

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 20, 2025 12:10 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 12:11 pm.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged and police are looking for three other suspects in connection to multiple break and enters and vehicle thefts in Markham.

York Regional Police investigators say they were called to Denison Street and Middlefield Road, near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road, on March 9 for reports of two suspects breaking into residences.

The suspects allegedly attempted to gain entry into at least two homes before breaking into a third and stealing the keys to two vehicles. The suspects then stole the vehicles from the driveway, police say.

Two days later, officers were called to a nearby home in the area of Fonda Road and Golden Avenue for reports of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators alleged four suspects had attempted to break into one home before breaking into another and stealing the keys to the victim’s vehicles. Police say another two vehicles were stolen from that driveway.

All four of the stolen vehicles were recovered in Toronto.

Police say one of the suspects was arrested when he was seen returning to one of the stolen vehicles.

As a result, a 13-year-old boy from Toronto is facing several charges including four counts of theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter commit and possession of property obtained by a crime.

The three other suspects are described as wearing masks, hooded sweaters and track pants.

The investigation is still ongoing.

