Ontario sees another sharp increase in measles cases

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 11:54 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 12:11 pm.

There’s been another sharp increase in Ontario measles cases as the province begins to release weekly reports on the infectious disease. 

Public Health Ontario is reporting 470 measles cases since an outbreak began in October. That’s an increase of 120 cases since March 14.

The spread resulted in 34 hospitalizations, including two people who needed intensive care. Most of those hospitalized were unvaccinated kids, including one of the intensive care patients. 

The majority of cases are still located in the Southwestern Public Health region, where almost half of the cases are reported, and neighbouring Grand Erie, which has almost 24 per cent. 

The outbreak expansion adds to the growing concern of rising measles cases in different parts of the country, including in Quebec where there are 40 cases and Alberta where there are 13, according to the latest data. 

Ontario has increased its reporting of measles cases from publishing case numbers on a biweekly to weekly basis while Alberta has started releasing data daily from Monday to Friday. 

Symptoms of the highly contagious respiratory virus include fever, a red blotchy rash, red watery eyes and cough.

