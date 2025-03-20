Blue Jays’ Shapiro on Guerrero Jr. contract talks: ‘I think we’re going to sign him’

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smiles at spring training on Tuesday despite not reaching an agreement on a contract extension. Photo: NATE DENETTE/THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet

Posted March 20, 2025 12:58 pm.

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is downplaying concerns that a contract stalemate with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could lead to the superstar slugger departing the team next winter.

Speaking at the club’s spring training complex on Thursday, Shapiro said his “overarching feeling” about Guerrero contract talks “is one of optimism.”

“I think we’re going to sign him. I think we’re going to extend him,” Shapiro said, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi. “The reason I feel that way is because we have such a clear alignment on the desired outcome.”

Guerrero projects to be the most high-profile player on the free agent market after this upcoming season. The 26-year-old combines power and plate awareness with the fact that he is just entering his prime to become someone any team would want to sign.

Guerrero and his representatives had previously given the Blue Jays a deadline of Feb. 18 — the day all players reported for spring training — to get a deal done. While the two sides dug into negotiations in the days leading up to it, that deadline passed without an agreement.

It has since been reported by Sportsnet, The Athletic and The New York Post that the gap in talks was around $50 million.

“The challenge has been, that area we’ve talked about before, finding the sweet spot of sharing risk,” Shapiro said Thursday.

“What defines that sweep spot? Different contracts, different moments in time that make it more of a challenge or less of a challenge, ultimately, sometimes free agency provides the clearest answer to that.”

Police investigating after man found dead near Queen's Park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead near Queen's Park on Wednesday morning.

8m ago

TSB preliminary report cites 'high rate of descent' in Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft's alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before...

18m ago

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday.

1h ago

Ontario sees another sharp increase in measles cases

There's been another sharp increase in Ontario measles cases as the province begins to release weekly reports on the infectious disease.

1h ago

