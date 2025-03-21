Neil Young cancels Ukraine concert: ‘I could not in good conscience take my crew’

<p>Canadian musician Neil Young listens to a question during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, November 23, 2015 for the Canadian launch of his PonoPlayer portable music player and the PonoMusic music download service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</p>

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2025 11:58 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 12:39 pm.

TORONTO — Neil Young has scrapped plans to play a free concert in Ukraine.

The “Rockin’ in the Free World” singer announced on his website that after further consideration he “could not in good conscience” move forward with the show in the war-torn country.

He wrote that he “had a good venue, close to a shelter, but the changing situation on the ground was too much.”

Earlier this month, Young announced plans to visit Ukraine for a performance that would kick off his summer tour with the Chrome Hearts.

He wasn’t clear on where in country the concert would be held or when.

The musician said his decision to pull the plug considered the safety of his crew and instruments.

Young made the initial announcement two days after an intense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office where the three clashed over the process towards peace.

“My apologies to all,” Young wrote. “Ukraine is a great country with a good leader. Slava Ukraini.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

