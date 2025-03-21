Statistics Canada says retail sales down 0.6 per cent in January at $69.4B

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2025 8:56 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 9:31 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.6 per cent to $69.4 billion in January as sales in the auto sector moved lower.

The agency says sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers dropped 2.6 per cent for the month as sales at new car dealers fell 3.2 per cent and automotive parts, accessories and tire retailers saw a 2.8 per cent decline.

Used car dealers reported sales rose 1.6 per cent.

Statistics Canada says core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 0.2 per cent in January.

In volume terms, overall retail sales fell 1.1 per cent in January.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate for February points to a decrease in retail sales of 0.4 per cent for the month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Fire shuts down London's Heathrow Airport; Air Canada forced to cancel 16 flights

A large fire near London's Heathrow Airport knocked out power Friday to Europe’s busiest flight hub, forcing it to shut and disrupting global travel for hundreds of thousands of passengers. Heathrow...

7m ago

Hudson's Bay heads back to court where it's been asking for liquidation permission

Hudson's Bay is expected to be back in court today, where it continues to seek permission to liquidate all of its stores as part of its creditor protection case. Since Monday, the department store chain...

1h ago

A real and raw conversation with Dina Pugliese 

Live TV is often unpredictable, but at least the team behind the scenes is ready. However, this week, the ultimate surprise was pulled off — morning show legend, Dina Pugliese, shocked everyone by announcing...

Big Story Podcast

26m ago

'It worries me': Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

4h ago

