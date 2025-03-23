Police seek man after restaurant patron assaulted in Roncesvalles

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with an assault on a restaurant patron in Roncesvalles earlier this year.

Investigators say just before 11 p.m. on February 20 a man entered a restaurant in the Roncesvalles Avenue and Howard Park Avenue area and allegedly assaulted someone with a weapon.

Police say the man then fled the scene southbound on Roncesvalles.

The suspect is described as being between 30 and 40 years of age, approximately five-foot-nine, bald and with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a light-coloured hooded sweater and black pants.