Police seek man after restaurant patron assaulted in Roncesvalles

Photo of suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Roncesvalles on Feb. 20, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 23, 2025 8:04 am.

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with an assault on a restaurant patron in Roncesvalles earlier this year.

Investigators say just before 11 p.m. on February 20 a man entered a restaurant in the Roncesvalles Avenue and Howard Park Avenue area and allegedly assaulted someone with a weapon.

Police say the man then fled the scene southbound on Roncesvalles.

The suspect is described as being between 30 and 40 years of age, approximately five-foot-nine, bald and with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a light-coloured hooded sweater and black pants.

