Travel taking a toll on Toronto Raptors as NBA regular season winds down

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 14, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted March 23, 2025 11:43 pm.

The rigours of an 82-game season and all the travel that comes with it are catching up to the Toronto Raptors.

Scottie Barnes had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists as Toronto came out flat in a 123-89 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The Raptors had just returned from a four-game West Coast swing and immediately left for Washington, D.C., after the game to face the Wizards on Monday, the first of two away games.

“They came out there and punched us in the mouth,” said Barnes of the Spurs. “But we’ve got a game tomorrow. That’s the best thing about the NBA.

“We’ve got another game tomorrow where we can go out there and try to prove ourselves again.”

Barnes reached 2,000 rebounds in his career on Sunday, achieving the milestone in 267 games. He is the fastest player in franchise history to have more than 2,000 rebounds and over 1,000 assists.

“I’m just trying to play to win, no matter what,” said Barnes. “Everything that I do out there on the floor is specifically just trying to win, trying to do my best out there, trying to do anything that’s possible.”

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 18 points and seven rebounds after he missed three of Toronto’s four games on the road. Rookie Ja’Kobe Walter came off the bench for 10 points after he missed seven games with a right hip flexor.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said that managing his team’s practice time was a challenge after it played in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

“It’s always the same when you go on the West Coast, come back from a long road trip, for that first home game,” said Rajakovic. “We just didn’t have any energy. We were so slow at the start of the game, they were dictating everything offensively and defensively.

“RJ, coming back after missing seven days, first game for Ja’Kobe after missing some time as well, those guys finding some rhythm. We did not play good enough tonight. We need to be much better, and I expect us to be much better tomorrow.”

Toronto (24-47) has the seventh-worst record in the NBA, giving the Raptors a 32 per cent chance at drawing a top-four pick and a 7.5 per cent chance of winning the top selection in the NBA Draft lottery on May 12.

Washington (15-55) is tied with the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets with a 52.1 per cent chance of being in the top four and a 14 per cent chance at No. 1 overall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.

Top Stories

17-year-old boy shot by cop in North York, police watchdog investigating

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 17-year-old boy was shot and injured by a Toronto police constable in North York on Sunday afternoon. According to the Special Investigations...

1h ago

Canadians head to the polls April 28 as PM Mark Carney triggers a spring election

Canadians will head to the polls on April 28 after Prime Minister Mark Carney formally met with the Governor-General to dissolve the 44th parliament, bringing an end to the longest-running minority government...

3h ago

Ajax woman charged in possible hate-motivated unprovoked attack at public library

A 25-year-old woman is facing assault charges following what police say was an unprovoked attack at the Ajax Public Library that may have been hate-motivated. According to Durham police, a woman was...

2h ago

1 man killed in Harbourfront shooting, police say

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was allegedly shot dead near the city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood. Officers were called to the area of York Street and Lake Shore...

2h ago

