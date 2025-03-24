Baseball is back this week in Toronto as the Blue Jays kick off their season at the Rogers Centre against the Baltimore Orioles, and, thankfully for fans, that means observing a new section of the ballpark and food items.

The Blue Jays first revealed plans for their latest ballpark renovation to season ticket holders in August—a new club space in right field called Club 328.

The exclusive area is accessible to season ticket holders in sections 110 to 113 and will feature a private bar and multiple viewing areas. A portion of the club will be situated beneath the visiting team’s bullpen — a unique vantage point for fans.

The new right field section’s menu will feature a BBQ-inspired selection exclusive to members, including smoked brisket, Ontario smoked chicken, and maple-glazed smoked pork ribs. Guests can also enjoy classic ballpark favourites like hot dogs, jalapeño cheddar sausages, and giant pretzels.

“Field level, steps from the action, and unbeatable views: the brand new Club 328 is unlike any other space at Rogers Centre,” a team spokesperson said in a press release.

Club 328 is just one of several new additions for Blue Jays fans this season. The team has also unveiled a lineup of fresh concessions, including mini pancakes and cotton candy fries.

Among the standout offerings is the “Plakata Skewer”—a flavorful dish featuring chicken seasoned with sazon, topped with ancho chipotle aioli and pico de gallo. Fans can find this new specialty at the Corona Rooftop Patio.

The Blue Jays have been hard at work in recent years remodelling the Rogers Centre by introducing Phase 1 and Phase 2 renovations, including changes to the 100-level bowl ahead of last year’s season opener.

Toronto opens the 2025 season against the Orioles on Thursday, followed by a three-game home series against the Washington Nationals on March 31. The Blue Jays are away on their first road trip starting April 4 against the New York Mets.

Max Scherzer, Andres Gimenez, Jeff Hoffman and Anthony Santander are among the high-profile additions set to make their Blue Jays’ debuts this week. The club also informed prospect Alan Roden that he made the team out of spring training, with outfielder Daulton Varsho set to begin the season on the injured list as he recovers from off-season shoulder surgery.

New food items for Toronto Blue Jays games in 2025

The Grub Tub

The Grub Tub, it features brisket sliders with kettle chips with a drink of fans’ choice. (Blue Jays)

Cotton candy fries

Cotton candy fries new for the 2025 Toronto Blue Jays season. Simon Bennett | NewsRadio Toronto

Mini pancakes

Mini pancakes new to the menu for the 2025 Toronto Blue Jays season. Simon Bennett | NewsRadio Toronto

Night mode cocktail