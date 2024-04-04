A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre.

The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the 100-level bowl. The media tour comes four days before the Blue Jays’ home opener against Seattle on April 8.

The section behind home plate has also received a noticeable upgrade, with new seating. Cup holders will also be a popular addition to baseball fans at the Rogers Centre.

The $300-million project, announced on July 27, 2023, is part of the next phase of renovations at the ballpark. Phase 1 focused on outfield renovations, which were unveiled at the start of last season.

It’s the second phase of renovations at Rogers Centre, which will become the sixth-oldest active MLB ballpark once the Athletics move from Oakland, Calif., to Las Vegas.

Tom Farrell, the Director of Field Operations for the Blue Jays, told CityNews he and the organization are excited to get feedback from fans throughout the new season.

“As soon as people come in, they’re going to notice a huge change. You go to the left and right-field corner. You’re actually looking at the infield. We’re looking at the pitching mound, where previously you were looking off into centre field,” said Farrell.

Farrell noted that one of the main goals was to get the fans right into the action. To that end, the green portion of the baseball field was reduced by approximately 9,000 square feet compared to last year.

The Blue Jays also introduced a ton of unique food items on the menu for this season, including Crush floats, peanut butter and jelly churros, loaded mac and cheese and maple bacon hot dogs, among many others. The bevy of delicious options will be available to fans starting April 8.

“By completely rebuilding the 100-level seating bowl, we are introducing an authentic ballpark viewing experience, with sightlines designed specifically for fans to enjoy Blue Jays baseball,” said Mark Shapiro, president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, back in July when the renovations were announced.

Structural demolition of the lower bowl occurred between October 13-26, 2023, where an average of 350 workers were on-site daily. The process included removing and recycling 26.5 million pounds of concrete and three million pounds of steel.

Field-level excavation took place between October 23 and November 6, 2023, during which 780 truckloads of materials were removed from the Rogers Centre and 530 loads were brought in.

With files from Sportsnet staff