Ontario court to hear challenge against law shutting down Toronto’s supervised consumption sites

Posters appear next to a doorway in Toronto, on Monday November 25, 2024, to highlight opposition to the Ontario Government's proposed closure of supervised consumption sites. Advocates say that the closure of consumption sites will lead to unsupervised consumption in open public spaces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 24, 2025 5:33 am.

An Ontario court will hear arguments today from a Toronto supervised consumption site challenging the legality of a new provincial law that will soon shut down 10 such sites and prevent new ones from opening.

The province passed legislation last year that banned consumption sites deemed too close to schools or daycares as it moves to an abstinence-based treatment model.

The Neighbourhood Group, which runs an overdose prevention site in downtown Toronto, launched a lawsuit in December along with two people who use the space.

Ten consumption sites will cease operations by April 1, when new rules take effect banning them within 200 metres of schools and daycares under the Community Care and Recovery Act.

The legal challenge argues the new law violates both the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Constitution, including the right to life, liberty and security of the person.

The province argues that there is increased crime and disorder in the immediate vicinity of supervised consumption sites and that the sites themselves attract drug dealers.

Top Stories

Hudson's Bay liquidation sales begin at all but six of its stores

TORONTO — Canada's oldest company will begin liquidating most of its stores this morning. Hudson's Bay says all but six of its locations will be selling off their inventory. The company is aiming...

1h ago

CityNews-Leger poll shows strong support for Carney-led Liberal party among Torontonians

Torontonians strongly favour a Liberal government under Mark Carney, according to a CityNews-Leger poll. That is likely not good news for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, as experts say Toronto...

3h ago

Federal party leaders enter first full day on campaign trail in five-week election

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Mark Carney will try to inject some Canadian symbolism and pride to his election campaign today with a stop in Gander, Nfld. The town in northeastern Newfoundland famously fed...

52m ago

17-year-old boy shot by police officer in North York, SIU investigating

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 17-year-old boy was shot and injured by a Toronto police constable in North York on Sunday afternoon. According to the Special Investigations...

3h ago

