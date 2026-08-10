Vaughan man, 37, faces multiple charges in drug trafficking probe

A 37-year-old man from Vaughan is facing several charges in connection to a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

York Regional Police say the investigation started in February after officers became aware of a suspect who was believed to be trafficking controlled substances in Vaughan and nearby areas.

After several months, police arrested Wesam Moshi on Aug. 6, and seized a quantity of drugs believed to have a street value of more than $300,000.

Moshi was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a Schedule 1 substance, failure to comply with a release order and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say he was already on a release order for an unrelated case, and the investigation remains ongoing.