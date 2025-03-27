Hamilton police seek man in connection with attempted abduction of 8-year-old

Hamilton police are searching for a man following the attempted abduction of an 8-year-old on Thursday morning.

Investigators say the 8-year-old was out walking their dog in the Linington Trail and Newcombe Road area in Dundas when they were approached by a man in a van just before 8:30 a.m.

“The driver exited the van and engaged with the child. He made suggestions that there was candy inside the van and that the child should get in,” police said in a release.

Police added that the man allegedly told the child he would give them “whatever you want,” before reaching out to grab the child.

The child managed to kick the man and escape, according to police.

Parents of the child then called police, however, the man had fled the area by the time they arrived.

The man is described as having brown skin, between 30-40 years of age, clean-shaven with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white toque, a purple t-shirt with writing on it that began with the letter “N”, black pants and black running shoes.

The vehicle is described as a white van where the back portion is larger than the cab.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.