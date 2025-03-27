Hamilton police seek man in connection with attempted abduction of 8-year-old

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. X/HPS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 27, 2025 4:05 pm.

Hamilton police are searching for a man following the attempted abduction of an 8-year-old on Thursday morning.

Investigators say the 8-year-old was out walking their dog in the Linington Trail and Newcombe Road area in Dundas when they were approached by a man in a van just before 8:30 a.m.

“The driver exited the van and engaged with the child. He made suggestions that there was candy inside the van and that the child should get in,” police said in a release.

Police added that the man allegedly told the child he would give them “whatever you want,” before reaching out to grab the child.

The child managed to kick the man and escape, according to police.

Parents of the child then called police, however, the man had fled the area by the time they arrived.

The man is described as having brown skin, between 30-40 years of age, clean-shaven with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white toque, a purple t-shirt with writing on it that began with the letter “N”, black pants and black running shoes.

The vehicle is described as a white van where the back portion is larger than the cab.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto city councillors approve 24 per cent pay raise for themselves

City councillors have voted to give themselves a 24 per cent pay raise. Following a debate on Thursday evening, councillors voted 15-8 in favour of the recommendations put forth in a staff report which...

3h ago

Charges dropped against members of pro-Palestinian group 'Indigo 11'

A Toronto lawyer says charges have been withdrawn against three more people accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in a 2023 protest. Arash Ghiassi, who represents two people in the group of...

3h ago

SIU investigating mult-vehicle crash involving police in Brampton

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a multi-vehicle crash involving at least one police cruiser in Brampton. Peel police say four vehicles were involved in the crash just before...

5h ago

Carney to speak with Trump after U.S. President reaches out amid new auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to have his first phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days, and Trump's commerce secretary said Canada may get some reprieve from automobile...

9h ago

Top Stories

Toronto city councillors approve 24 per cent pay raise for themselves

City councillors have voted to give themselves a 24 per cent pay raise. Following a debate on Thursday evening, councillors voted 15-8 in favour of the recommendations put forth in a staff report which...

3h ago

Charges dropped against members of pro-Palestinian group 'Indigo 11'

A Toronto lawyer says charges have been withdrawn against three more people accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in a 2023 protest. Arash Ghiassi, who represents two people in the group of...

3h ago

SIU investigating mult-vehicle crash involving police in Brampton

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a multi-vehicle crash involving at least one police cruiser in Brampton. Peel police say four vehicles were involved in the crash just before...

5h ago

Carney to speak with Trump after U.S. President reaches out amid new auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to have his first phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days, and Trump's commerce secretary said Canada may get some reprieve from automobile...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Crown drops 3 more charges against members of 'Indigo 11' accused of vandalizing Indigo bookstore

After a long legal battle, the crown has dropped 3 more charges against the group accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in November 2023. As Jazan Grewal reports, 7 out of the 11 people have now had their charges dropped.

4h ago

2:30
Rain to start, changing to freezing rain late Friday

A cloudy start with snow transitioning to showers across the GTA before the threat of freezing rain moves in late in the day.

8h ago

0:40
Doctor in Richmond Hill charged in sexual assault investigation

Police say the victim attended the doctor’s Yonge Street office nearly a decade ago and during the medical exam, was allegedly touched by the suspect for a sexual purpose.

13h ago

8:53
Carney meets with cabinet following Trump's auto tariffs

Well Donald Trump is at it again -- the president has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports to the U-S. As our Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney is meeting with a cabinet committee to discuss a response.

14h ago

2:25
Toronto Police warn public about release of high-risk offender

43-year-old Simon Gares has been released from prison on a statutory release and police believe he's a risk to the community, including children. Michelle Mackey explains why this isn't an isolated incident.
More Videos