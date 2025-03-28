One month to go: breaking down week 1 of the federal election campaign

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the federal election is several days in and it’s already been a wild ride.

This vote has been framed as an existential election for our country, amid the trade war and sovereignty threats from the US. While President Trump’s tariffs are having a massive impact on the campaign there are also many policy promises, questions around security clearance and business dealings, and gaffes from some of the leaders.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney is checking the pulse of the race to form the next federal government, by speaking with Lori Williams, a political scientist at Mount Royal University.

