One month to go: breaking down week 1 of the federal election campaign

An Elections Canada voting partition is seen in a polling station in Gatineau, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 28, 2025 8:23 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2025 8:24 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the federal election is several days in and it’s already been a wild ride.

This vote has been framed as an existential election for our country, amid the trade war and sovereignty threats from the US. While President Trump’s tariffs are having a massive impact on the campaign there are also many policy promises, questions around security clearance and business dealings, and gaffes from some of the leaders.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney is checking the pulse of the race to form the next federal government, by speaking with Lori Williams, a political scientist at Mount Royal University.

Top Stories

Canada, U.S. to negotiate new economic, security relationship after election: Carney

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and the U.S. will begin comprehensive negotiations for a "new economic and security relationship" immediately after the Canadian election. But Carney also...

13m ago

'Now the angry phase is coming': Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow talks tariffs in Washington

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow headed to Washington, D.C. on Friday to discuss tariffs at a trilateral trade summit with big city mayors from Canada, the United States and Mexico. Before the meetings, Chow...

1h ago

Hydro worker dead after industrial accident at Harbourfront condo

Emergency crews were sent to a residential building in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood early Friday morning for reports of an industrial accident. The Ministry of Labour confirmed to CityNews...

39m ago

Ontario Sunshine List: These were the top earners in 2024

Ontario’s annual sunshine list of public servants who earned $100,000 or more in 2024, was released on Friday. The directory which discloses the names and titles of high-income workers in the provincial...

44m ago

