Province seeking feedback on proposal to allow cannabis shops to open as early as 7 a.m.

Ontarians could soon have the same flexibility to buy cannabis and alcohol at the same time.

The Ministry of the Attorney General is seeking feedback on a proposal to amend the Cannabis Licence Act that would allow stores to open as early as 7 a.m.

Under the current law, cannabis retail stores are only able to operate between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The Ministry says the goal is to provide retailers with greater flexibility in hours of operation and to bring them in line with alcohol retailers, which would also create operational efficiencies for Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) inspectors.

“Over time, expanded retail store hours may help legal retailers capture sales currently diverted to the illicit market, thereby supporting the government’s efforts to combat illegal cannabis activity and enhance community safety,” reads the proposal.

Delivery hours for cannabis stores would remain unchanged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., which is the same delivery rules as alcohol retailers.

The public has until April 24 to submit their comments.