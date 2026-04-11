Protestors rally against Ford government closure of supervised consumption sites

Advocates and community members rallied in downtown Toronto on Saturday in opposition to the Ford government's plan to defund supervised consumption sites. Rhianne Campbell reports.

By Rhianne Campbell

Posted April 11, 2026 7:25 pm.

Holding signs and photographs of loved ones who have lost their lives to overdose, advocates and community members rallied in downtown Toronto Saturday in opposition to the Ford government’s plan to defund supervised consumption sites.

“These sites save lives, and the closure of these sites is just gonna cause death,” said one demonstrator who was among dozens who turned out to voice their concerns and listen to a rotation of passionate speakers near two facilities on the verge of shutting down later this summer in the Sherbourne and Queen streets area.

“The challenge with the current provincial government is that they try to force us into having an either-or scenario,” said CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn. “Safe consumption saves lives, harm reduction saves lives, it shouldn’t be a choice between one or the other, it should be both, and.”

The closures of the Moss Park and Fred Victor supervised consumption sites come after the Ford government announced last month it would cut funding to all provincial locations, replacing them with new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment hubs, also known as HART hubs. The government says the hubs take an abstinence-based approach to addiction recovery. But community workers say this decision will only cause more harm.

“There’s so much that goes on in these sites that’s just about connecting with people, learning about people, building trust, people who have no other place to go to be recognized and known,” said Noel Glover, a community health worker with the Moss Park Consumption and Treatment Services.

Related:

The first supervised consumption site in Ontario opened in 2017. By 2024, the provincial government passed legislation banning sites from operating within 200 metres of schools and child-care centres, arguing they raise public-safety concerns. But officials say the closure of the sites will only create more issues.

“We are going to see a spike in different things, a spike in needles all over the places, a spike in long waits at the hospital lines, because most of those people who are coming to us are not going to be going to the hospitals,” explained Fahad Amir Afrika, a harm reduction worker at Fred Victor.

The seven defunded sites across Ontario have been tasked with a 90-day wind-down period. Funding for the Fred Victor and the Moss Park Centres comes to an end on June 13th.

“We are the bridge to the group of people that has been abandoned, that has been deserted. A group of people that most people think are not human enough,” said Afrika.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health announced the government is ending funding for the last remaining provincially funded supervised consumption site in Kingston, which will close on September 30 and transition into a HART hub.

Photos of loved ones lost to overdose are shown at a rally in downtown Toronto on April 11, 2026. CITYNEWS
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

US-Iran historic ceasefire talks in Pakistan conclude before dawn, will resume after a break

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States and Iran concluded a third round of historic, face-to-face negotiations before dawn Sunday in Pakistan, days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was announced, as the...

23m ago

Canadian astronaut and Artemis II crew returns to Houston

HOUSTON — Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and his crew members received a standing ovation as they were welcomed back in Houston after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, concluding the Artemis...

2h ago

Carney issues call for unity, says no time for 'politics as usual'

Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a call on Saturday for political unity and for Canadians to dispatch with "politics as usual" as the country confronts a crumbling international order it once benefited...

2h ago

Ajax man charged with allegedly sending anti-Jewish comments, death threats

A 30-year-old Ajax man is facing charges in a suspected hate-motivated investigation. Toronto police allege that between October 1 and October 3, 2025, someone repeatedly sent anti-Jewish comments and...

2h ago

Top Stories

US-Iran historic ceasefire talks in Pakistan conclude before dawn, will resume after a break

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States and Iran concluded a third round of historic, face-to-face negotiations before dawn Sunday in Pakistan, days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was announced, as the...

23m ago

Canadian astronaut and Artemis II crew returns to Houston

HOUSTON — Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and his crew members received a standing ovation as they were welcomed back in Houston after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, concluding the Artemis...

2h ago

Carney issues call for unity, says no time for 'politics as usual'

Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a call on Saturday for political unity and for Canadians to dispatch with "politics as usual" as the country confronts a crumbling international order it once benefited...

2h ago

Ajax man charged with allegedly sending anti-Jewish comments, death threats

A 30-year-old Ajax man is facing charges in a suspected hate-motivated investigation. Toronto police allege that between October 1 and October 3, 2025, someone repeatedly sent anti-Jewish comments and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Watch party held at U of T as Artemis II returns to Earth

People gathered at the University of Toronto to witness the historic conclusion of the Artemis II moon mission. David Zura was there as the group cheered the spacecraft splashing down.

21h ago

2:16
The Ford Government rescinds a medical policy change impacting internationally trained physicians

The Ford government has quietly reversed a rule they claim was meant to prioritize Ontarians over international medical graduates. Rhianne Campbell with on how this affects future doctors looking to practice in the province.

April 10, 2026 7:17 pm EST EST

1:51
Sunny and seasonal start to the weekend

Sunshine to start the weekend before showers return on Sunday, marking another unsettled stretch with showers in the forecast for the first half of next week.

April 10, 2026 6:47 pm EST EST

2:24
TTC Line 2 shut down again for hydraulic fluid leak

For the second time in a week, the TTC had to shut down subway service on Line 2 due to a fluid leak. Brandon Choghri speaks with frustrated commuters, as the TTC tries to determine what's causing the repeated issues.

April 10, 2026 5:24 pm EST EST

2:01
Countdown to splashdown: What the Artemis crew will experience returning to Earth

The Artemis II crew is set to splash down in San Diego, capping off a historic lunar mission. Marybel Gonzalez looks at what the astronauts will experience during re-entry, and how their health will be monitored in the days and weeks to come.

April 10, 2026 5:29 pm EST EST

More Videos