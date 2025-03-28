Ottawa posts $26.8 billion deficit for April-to-January period

<p>Construction workers build scaffolding on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2025 11:00 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2025 11:46 am.

The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $26.8 billion for the April-to-January period of its 2024-25 fiscal year.

The result compared with a deficit of $25.7 billion for the same period a year earlier.

According to the Finance Department’s monthly fiscal monitor, revenue for the 10-month period totalled $398.6 billion, up from $359.3 billion a year earlier, boosted by gains in all categories.

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses amounted to $376.5 billion, up from $339.5 billion, boosted by increases across all major categories.

Public debt charges totalled $45.5 billion, up from $39.2 billion.

Net actuarial losses were nearly $3.4 billion, down from $6.3 billion a year ago.

Top Stories

Canada, U.S. to negotiate new economic, security relationship after election: Carney

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and the U.S. will begin comprehensive negotiations for a "new economic and security relationship" immediately after the Canadian election. But Carney also...

14m ago

'Now the angry phase is coming': Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow talks tariffs in Washington

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow headed to Washington, D.C. on Friday to discuss tariffs at a trilateral trade summit with big city mayors from Canada, the United States and Mexico. Before the meetings, Chow...

1h ago

Hydro worker dead after industrial accident at Harbourfront condo

Emergency crews were sent to a residential building in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood early Friday morning for reports of an industrial accident. The Ministry of Labour confirmed to CityNews...

39m ago

Ontario Sunshine List: These were the top earners in 2024

Ontario’s annual sunshine list of public servants who earned $100,000 or more in 2024, was released on Friday. The directory which discloses the names and titles of high-income workers in the provincial...

45m ago

