Single, album of the year to be announced at tonight’s Juno Awards industry gala

Country crooner Josh Ross arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeffrey McWhorter

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted March 29, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 29, 2025 7:29 am.

VANCOUVER — Some of Canada’s rising stars and biggest names are set to be honoured tonight at the Juno Awards industry gala in Vancouver.

Winners in more than 40 categories will be announced, including for single and album of the year, as well as a new Juno recognizing South Asian music.

Folk singer Sarah Harmer will receive this year’s humanitarian award for her advocacy of environmental and human rights issues.

The ceremony streams live on CBC Music’s YouTube page starting at 6 p.m. PT and is a precursor to tomorrow’s televised CBC broadcast.

Sunday’s show is hosted by Michael Bublé and will see pop-punk act Sum 41 inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Anne Murray presented with a lifetime achievement award.

Country singer Josh Ross and pop star Tate McRae head into the weekend as the top contenders with five nominations each.

While Ross is expected to attend, McRae is booked to appear at a music festival in Brazil.

Other big nominees this year are Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, two breakout stars of the burgeoning Punjabi music scene. They’re both nominated three times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

