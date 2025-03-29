Tesla protests planned across Canada as part of international ‘day of action’

A Tesla electric vehicle is seen leaving a Tesla showroom and service centre in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Hundreds of protests at Tesla showrooms around the world are expected today, including multiple ones organized in provinces across Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 29, 2025 2:37 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2025 2:49 pm.

Hundreds of protests at Tesla showrooms around the world are expected today, including multiple ones organized in provinces across Canada.

The events, dubbed the Tesla Takedown’s Global Day of Action, is the latest demonstration by those who object to the role Tesla CEO Elon Musk has played in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Protests are expected in Canadian cities including Ottawa, Montreal, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Halifax, as well as four scheduled in B.C.’s Lower Mainland over the weekend.

Demonstrators say they want people to sell their Tesla vehicles and dump any stock in the company.

Musk heads the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency and has been tied to controversies that include publicly voicing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party and laying off thousands of federal workers.

Vancouver police have said they’ll be deploying more than 130 extra officers to maintain order at protests.

The department said officers are investigating 28 anti-Tesla incidents since Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 including “hateful words and symbols spray-painted on buildings, eggs thrown at cars, and windshields smashed” at dealerships and charging stations.

Earlier this month, organizers of the Vancouver International Auto Show banned Tesla over concerns for the safety of workers, attendees and exhibitors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2025

The Canadian Press

