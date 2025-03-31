Eyes warily turn to next round of U.S. tariffs during second week of federal election

<p>NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in Ottawa on January 22, 2025, left to right, Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks in Ottawa on March 14, 2025, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks with media in Ottawa on Monday, Mar 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang, Adrian Wyld</p>

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted March 31, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 31, 2025 5:36 am.

OTTAWA — The second week of the federal election campaign is underway, with a fresh round of U.S. tariffs expected to soon reverberate on the hustings.

Eyes are turning to Wednesday when U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to slap “reciprocal tariffs” on countries including Canada over various alleged trade practices.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney has stressed the need for Canada to fundamentally reimagine its economy in response to Trump’s steady stream of levies and threats of annexation.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has campaigned on a need for change, warning that Canadians can ill afford to re-elect the Liberals after almost 10 years at the helm.

Carney is expected to campaign in the Toronto area today while Poilievre heads to New Brunswick.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set to start the day in Victoria before travelling to Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Hundreds of thousands without power across Ontario, 'several days' before service restored

Hydro One says it will take "several days" to fully restore power to all customers after freezing rain coated parts of central and eastern Ontario in thick layers of ice, downing branches and power lines. As...

58m ago

Multiple school closures in effect following weekend ice storm, power outages

Multiple school districts are closed following a weekend ice storm that cut off power to hundreds of thousands of people across central and eastern Ontario. Hydro One says it may take several days before...

16m ago

Poilievre calls for Liberals to dump Markham candidate over 'deplorable' comments

Members of the Conservative Party are calling on the Liberals to drop their Markham-Unionville candidate, Paul Chiang, over “deplorable” comments he made about a Conservative candidate who’s running...

8h ago

Man stabbed following confrontation on TTC bus

A man was stabbed in the city's Mount Dennis neighbourhood late Sunday night following a confrontation aboard a TTC bus. According to Toronto police, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a dispute...

0m ago

