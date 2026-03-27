Bell to divest land mobile radio networks business to Motorola for $675 million

Bell signage is seen at BCE Inc., headquarters in Montreal on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2026 9:31 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2026 10:19 am.

MONTREAL — Bell Mobility is selling its land mobile radio networks services business to a division of Motorola Solutions for $675 million.

The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter following regulatory and third-party approvals, is part of Bell-parent BCE Inc.’s plan to sell $7 billion in assets to help pay down debt.

Michael Martin, president of Motorola Solutions Canada Networks Inc., says the acquisition will “protect the long-term resiliency and security of the country’s land mobile radio communications for the Canadian communities that rely on them every day.”

Land mobile radio is a push-to-talk voice communication system involving two-way radio transceivers, used both commercially and by public safety officials, such as law enforcement, fire and EMS.

Bell says it will continue to work with Motorola as a service delivery partner for the technology.

Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi says the sale “focuses on a legacy asset that generates stable revenue but is not considered a primary growth area and does not involve giving away core customer relationships.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

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